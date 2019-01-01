QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Sunlands Technology Group is a provider of online post-secondary and professional education services in China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through its online platforms. In addition, it provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The Group has one operating segment, which is the provision of online education service.

Sunlands Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunlands Technology (STG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunlands Technology (NYSE: STG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunlands Technology's (STG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sunlands Technology (STG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sunlands Technology (NYSE: STG) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 29, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunlands Technology (STG)?

A

The stock price for Sunlands Technology (NYSE: STG) is $5.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:21:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunlands Technology (STG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunlands Technology.

Q

When is Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) reporting earnings?

A

Sunlands Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is Sunlands Technology (STG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunlands Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunlands Technology (STG) operate in?

A

Sunlands Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.