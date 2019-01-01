Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd is a holding company. The company, through its operating subsidiaries, operates in three segments: Power, Enamel, and Fabrication. It also provides project engineering services to customers. Some of its products are Bare wires, Power cables, Communication cables, Electronic wires & cables, and Enamelled wires. The company's geographical segments are Thailand, Singapore, Australia, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Northeast Asia.