QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.61 - 1.69
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/32.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.3 - 6.76
Mkt Cap
34M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.65
P/E
41.27
EPS
-0.07
Shares
20.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 8:14AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd is a holding company. The company, through its operating subsidiaries, operates in three segments: Power, Enamel, and Fabrication. It also provides project engineering services to customers. Some of its products are Bare wires, Power cables, Communication cables, Electronic wires & cables, and Enamelled wires. The company's geographical segments are Thailand, Singapore, Australia, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Northeast Asia.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Asia Pacific Wire & Cable's (APWC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Q

Current Stock Price for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)?

A

The stock price for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) is $1.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) reporting earnings?

A

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Q

What sector and industry does Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) operate in?

A

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.