95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 5:00 AM | 10 min read

Gainers

  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares gained 100.4% to close at $4.75 on Monday after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. YMTX jumped 40.1% to close at $1.99 after the company announced definitive agreements for two strategic transactions.
  • Assure Holdings Corp. IONM gained 37.9% to settle at $2.40.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares climbed 35.5% to settle at $3.17. Pineapple Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO climbed 32.2% to close at $9.00.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI climbed 31.7% to close at $5.23.
  • BK Technologies Corporation BKTI gained 25.7% to close at $3.03.
  • Lottery.com Inc. LTRY rose 25.4% to settle at $1.63. Lottery.com, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.33 per share.
  • Athersys, Inc. ATHX jumped 24.6% to close at $0.3028.
  • DiDi Global Inc. DIDI gained 24.3% to close at $2.30 on Monday after the Chinese government said the company can resume adding new users.
  • Knightscope, Inc. KSCP rose 24.1% to close at $4.07. Knightscope achieved the "In-Process" stage for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).
  • Neonode Inc. NEON gained 23.6% to settle at $9.12.
  • View, Inc. VIEW rose 23.6% to close at $1.78.
  • The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN surged 23.5% to close at $13.20.
  • Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF rose 23.3% to settle at $0.69.
  • Gambling.com Group Limited GAMB gained 23.1% to close at $9.87. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Missfresh Limited MF gained 23% to settle at $0.3077. Missfresh announced the receipt of minimum bid price notice from the NASDAQ.
  • Cenntro Electric Group Limited CENN jumped 22.7% to close at $2.11.
  • Wejo Group Limited WEJO surged 21.8% to settle at $2.51.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS gained 21.5% to close at $18.66.
  • Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN jumped 20.7% to settle at $1.40.
  • Arcellx, Inc. ACLX rose 20.6% to close at $15.79.
  • Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN gained 20.3% to close at $0.6821.
  • AudioEye, Inc. AEYE rose 20.4% to close at $4.90. AudioEye’s board approved a share buyback of up to $3 million, expiring on June 30, 2024.
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR gained 20.2% to settle at $1.55.
  • Dakota Gold Corp. DC jumped 20.2% to close at $4.05.
  • Kanzhun Limited BZ shares rose 19.9% to close at $25.88 after the Chinese government said the company can resume adding new users.
  • Secoo Holding Limited SECO gained 19.4% to settle at $0.2687.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB surged 19.1% to close at $3.50.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. WVE jumped 19% to settle at $1.88.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN gained 18.7% to close at $21.08. Aspen Aerogels stated that the increased visibility to expected order volume for 2022 from General Motors and Toyota Motors is driving an updated outlook in thermal barrier revenues from $18 million to a range of $52 million - $62 million, a potential threefold increase in demand versus original expectations.
  • Futu Holdings Limited FUTU gained 18.6% to close at $43.70 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • SharpLink Gaming Ltd. SBET rose 18.3% to close at $0.97.
  • BT Brands, Inc. BTBD gained 18.2% to settle at $2.6950.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY jumped 18% to close at $13.57 amid a report that President Biden will issue a proclamation allowing the import of solar panels from four Southeast Asian countries without tariffs for 24 months.
  • Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY jumped 18% to close at $2.75.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. EOSE gained 17.5% to settle at $1.88.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR gained 17.4% to close at $4.78 after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG rose 17.2% to settle at $4.91.
  • Genius Sports Limited GENI climbed 16.9% to close at $3.59.
  • ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF gained 16.8% to settle at $2.57 after the company announced an agreement to provide IPO advisory services to Armstrong Logistic Inc. and said it will receive a certain number of equity in Armstrong.
  • MDJM Ltd MDJH jumped 15.8% to close at $2.0150.
  • Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT climbed 15.8% to close at $2.90.
  • Agora, Inc. API gained 12.9% to close at $6.65.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 12.6% to close at $4.56 after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ rose 12.1% to close at $61.73 after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
  • KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE jumped 12.1% to close at $4.65.
  • Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR gained 12% to close at $2.06.
  • Spire Global, Inc. SPIR gained 10.5% to close at $1.90.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI shares rose 10.2% to close at $29.07 after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome..
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX gained 9.6% to close at $2.06. RLX Technology recently reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 28.5% year-on-year to $270.4 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS rose 8% to settle at $67.10 amid a report President Biden will issue a proclamation allowing the import of solar panels from several countries without tariffs for 24 months.


Losers

  • Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX shares declined 78.2% to close at $1.88 on Monday after the company announced the PRAX-114 Phase 2/3 monotherapy Aria study did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 48.4% to close at $4.10.
  • Urban One, Inc. UONE dropped 44.4% to settle at $6.94.
  • BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD dipped 40.7% to close at $2.23.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU fell 36.2% to settle at $6.92.
  • Owlet, Inc. OWLT fell 35.5% to close at $3.36. Owlet, last month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share.
  • AEye, Inc. LIDR fell 35.5% to close at $3.67.
  • SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX tumbled 34% to close at $2.37.
  • Gevo, Inc. GEVO fell 33.5% to close at $6.33 after the company announced a $150 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX shares dropped 31.8% to close at $6.33.
  • GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA declined 29.2% to settle at $5.72.
  • Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares fell 28.3% to close at $7.61. Starry Group Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $1.29 per share.
  • Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY fell 28.3% to close at $7.25.
  • Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX declined 27.9% to close at $3.23.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN dipped 27.6% to close at $0.5650.
  • Dave Inc. DAVE fell 26.6% to settle at $1.46.
  • Forge Global Holdings, Inc FRGE dipped 25.8% to close at $13.59.
  • Humacyte, Inc. HUMA fell 24.4% to close at $4.63.
  • Sonder Holdings Inc. SOND dropped 24.3% to settle at $1.81.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX fell 23.9% to close at $7.58.
  • Gelesis Holdings, Inc. GLS dipped 23.7% to settle at $3.80. Gelesis Holdings, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.70 per share.
  • biote Corp. BTMD fell 23.6% to close at $4.4950.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK dropped 23.2% to close at $0.9452.
  • Local Bounti Corporation LOCL fell 22.8% to close at $3.93.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. CARV dipped 22.5% to settle at $8.79.
  • eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. EFTR dropped 22.4% to close at $1.39. The company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of zotatifin in solid tumors showed early signals of clinical activity in two patients with breast cancer.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR fell 21.7% to close at $3.40. Pear Therapeutics announced new analysis showing reduction in healthcare resource utilization and associated costs in patients using reSET at 6 months.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dipped 21.6% to close at $1.56.
  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV declined 20.8% to close at $2.75.
  • Endo International plc ENDP fell 20.6% to close at $0.4667.
  • Boxed, Inc. BOXD declined 19.8% to settle at $5.51.
  • Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. VORB fell 19.2% to close at $4.00.
  • Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. TCMD dipped 19.1% to settle at $8.07.
  • Heliogen, Inc. HLGN dropped 19.1% to close at $3.51.
  • cbdMD, Inc. YCBD fell 18.8% to settle at $0.4901.
  • Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. VYGR fell 18.6% to close at $5.27.
  • SES AI Corporation SES declined 18.4% to settle at $4.96.
  • Sharecare, Inc. SHCR fell 16.7% to close at $2.55. Sharecare, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER fell 15.2% to close at $2.28.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR fell 13% to close at $2.41.
  • The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD dropped 10.2% to close at $1.58 after jumping 20% on Friday.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA shares fell 9.6% to close at $6.09. LiveRamp Holdings will replace Vera Bradley in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB fell 6.4% to close at $9.19. Red Robin recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

