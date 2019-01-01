QQQ
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 8:32AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd is a commercial electric vehicle technology company with advanced, market-validated electric commercial vehicles. It plans to lead transformation in the auto industry through scalable, decentralized production and fully digitalized autonomous driving solutions. Its vehicles include Metro, Logistar 400, Logistar 200, Neibor 200, and ORV.

Cenntro Electric Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cenntro Electric Group's (CENN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cenntro Electric Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Cenntro Electric Group (CENN)?

A

The stock price for Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN) is $1.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cenntro Electric Group.

Q

When is Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) reporting earnings?

A

Cenntro Electric Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cenntro Electric Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Cenntro Electric Group (CENN) operate in?

A

Cenntro Electric Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.