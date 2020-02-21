Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

95 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2020 5:12am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) shares jumped 85.5% to close at $0.90 on Thursday after the company announced a reverse merger with privately held Forte Biosciences.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares climbed 68.1% to close at $3.06 on Thursday following news Phase 2b study results for its sofpironium bromide hyperhidrosis treatment were published in The Journal Of American Academy Of Dermatology.
  • Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares rose 65.5% to close at $157.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY20 guidance above estimates.
  • Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) shares surged 54.6% to close at $12.35. Dialog Semiconductor announced plans to acquire Adesto Technologies for $12.55 per share in cash.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) gained 46.4% to close at $6.00.
  • Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 43.1% to close at $6.11 after the company disclosed that the Dressbarn brand has completed the wind down of its business operations.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares surged 40.9% to close at $19.53 after the company reported completion of nine-property sale-leaseback transaction.
  • Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) gained 39.7% to close at $6.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) rose 33.3% to close at $47.62.
  • Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares jumped 31.1% to close at $3.84. Nautilus is expected to release Q4 results on February 24.
  • Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) rose 30.7% to close at $5.62.
  • Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) shares gained 26.3% to close at $6.97 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) climbed 25.6% to close at $373.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued global retail sales growth of 7-10%, US comps growth of 2-5%, and international comps growth of 1-4%.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 24.8% to close at $5.44.
  • Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) shares rose 22.1% to close at $17.03.
  • E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) jumped 21.8% to close at $54.73 after Morgan Stanley announced plans to buy E*Trade in an all-stock $13 billion deal.
  • ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) surged 19.9% to close at $4.36.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) gained 18.6% to close at $9.69.
  • Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) shares surged 17.3% to close at $10.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) climbed 17% to close at $64.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) surged 17% to close at $35.11. JP Morgan upgraded Fiverr International from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $28 to $37.
  • Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 16.6% to close at $50.34 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) rose 16.5% to close at $33.13. Twist Bioscience priced upsized 4.6 million share public offering of common stock at $28 per share.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) surged 16.5% to close at $3.04.
  • Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) gained 16.4% to close at $14.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) shares surged 15.4% to close at $62.00 following Q4 results.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares gained 15% to close at $5.86.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares rose 14.9% to close at $2.55.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 14.4% to close at $2.39.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) rose 14.1% to close at $12.14.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) surged 14% to close at $11.41.
  • scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) gained 14% to close at $10.45.
  • Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) climbed 14% to close at $10.37.
  • Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares rose 13.7% to close at $56.99 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) gained 13.4% to close at $5.16. Lantheus and Progenics Pharma reported amended ratio for deal.
  • Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares surged 13.2% to close at $4.54 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) rose 12.7% to close at $20.30.
  • Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) gained 12.4% to close at $9.72.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 12.3% to close at $4.38.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) surged 12.2% to close at $2.30.
  • Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) rose 12% to close at $5.60.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) gained 12% to close at $33.22 following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) rose 11.7% to close at $2.48.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) climbed 11.3% to close at $142.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 11.3% to close at $2.66.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) rose 11.3% to close at $4.54.
  • Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) gained 11.2% to close at $4.16.
  • SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) rose 10.6% to close at $14.74 following Q4 results.
  • CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) gained 8.6% to close at $25.20 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) rose 8.5% to close at $1.04 after gaining 6.5% on Wednesday.
  • Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSF) rose 7.7% to close at $76.26 following strong quarterly results.
  • Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) rose 7.2% to close at $2.68.
  • Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 7.1% to close at $3.64.
  • Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) rose 7.1% to close at $51.64 after reporting 2H results.
  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) surged 6.9% to close at $9.15 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • HNI Corporation (NYSE: HNI) gained 6.8% to close at $40.70 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) shares surged 6.8% to close at $39.45 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) surged 5.6% to close at $23.30 after reporting strong quarterly results.
  • Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) rose 5.6% to close at $59.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) jumped 5.5% to close at $37.09 following strong quarterly results.
  • Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) gained 5.3% to close at $86.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares tumbled 45.5% to close at $12.50 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) fell 21.2% to close at $20.96 despite of reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) dipped 19.1% to close at $45.45 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Atlas Technical Consultants, In (NASDAQ: ATCX) fell 18.3% to close at $9.62.
  • ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) dropped 17.9% to close at $29.29 after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) dipped 17.5% to close at $2.21.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) fell 16.9% to close at $34.20 after announcing a 2 million share common stock offering.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) fell 16.1% to close at $31.89 after the company reported Q4 results and announced retirement of its CFO Marshall Barber.
  • Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) shares declined 14.9% to close at $2.29.
  • OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) shares fell 13.9% to close at $6.13 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) dropped 13.9% to close at $3.10.
  • Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) fell 13.7% to close at $3.79. The company earlier reported data from balstilimab and zalifrelimab clinical trials.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) shares fell 13.4% to close at $23.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) dropped 13.1% to close at $12.59 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
  • Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) fell 12.7% to close at $134.68 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) dipped 12.2% to close at $17.71.
  • SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ: SP) dropped 11.9% to close at $41.00 following Q4 results.
  • CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 11.6% to close at $3.0930.
  • Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) dipped 11.2% to close at $22.20 after reporting 2019 annual results.
  • H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) dropped 11% to close at $26.44 after reporting Q4 results.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) fell 10.4% to close at $2.15 following Q4 results.
  • Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) shares tumbled 9.8% to close at $4.97.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dropped 9.7% to close at $12.72 after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
  • Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) shares slipped 9.6% to close at $10.08 after announcing Q4 results.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 9.1% to close at $7.12 after surging more than 43% on Wednesday.
  • Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) dipped 8.7% to close at $141.68 following weak quarterly sales.
  • Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) fell 7.6% to close at $396.29 after the company reported downbeat quarterly results and issued weak outlook.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) fell 7.3% to close at $2.92 following 2019 year-end results.
  • Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) fell 7.2% to close at $8.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Canaan Inc. (NYSE: CAN) fell 6.8% to close at $5.32.
  • Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) shares declined 6.5% to close at $68.92 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares fell 6% to close at $155.08. Synopsys reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but issued light outlook for the second quarter.
  • Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: IRT) fell 5.9% to close at $15.35 after the company announced public offering of 8.5 million shares of common stock.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares declined 5.2% to close at $5.99.

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAWW + AAN)

71 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2020
95 Biggest Movers From Friday
Air Cargo Carriers Implement Coronavirus Protections
Coronavirus Uncertainty Trumps Opportunity For Air Cargo Carriers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga