Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 86 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

. PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE: PMT) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 5.85%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Wednesday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock set a new 52-week high of $242.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.