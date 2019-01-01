|Date
You can purchase shares of Bv Financial (OTCPK: BVFL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bv Financial.
There is no analysis for Bv Financial
The stock price for Bv Financial (OTCPK: BVFL) is $20.75 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:19:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2018.
Bv Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bv Financial.
Bv Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.