There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Bv Financial Inc is a federally-chartered savings and loan holding company engaged in offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings, interest checking, money market, personal and business checking, non-interest checking, business checking, education savings, small business checking, business checking as well as certificates of deposit and IRA certificates of deposit.

Bv Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bv Financial (BVFL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bv Financial (OTCPK: BVFL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bv Financial's (BVFL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bv Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Bv Financial (BVFL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bv Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Bv Financial (BVFL)?

A

The stock price for Bv Financial (OTCPK: BVFL) is $20.75 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:19:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bv Financial (BVFL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2019 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2018.

Q

When is Bv Financial (OTCPK:BVFL) reporting earnings?

A

Bv Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bv Financial (BVFL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bv Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Bv Financial (BVFL) operate in?

A

Bv Financial is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.