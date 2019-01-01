QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.66 - 0.75
Vol / Avg.
94.7K/130.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 1.03
Mkt Cap
136.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
181.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 5:44AM
Reliq Health Technologies Inc specializes in developing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and care collaboration. Reliq's IUGO health technology platform is a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive high-quality care in the home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. The firm earns through the supply of mobile device management (MDM) solutions for mobile devices and subscriptions of the iUGO CARE platform to healthcare client. The firm is based in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Reliq Health Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK: RQHTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reliq Health Technologies's (RQHTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reliq Health Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Reliq Health Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF)?

A

The stock price for Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK: RQHTF) is $0.7494 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:40:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reliq Health Technologies.

Q

When is Reliq Health Technologies (OTCPK:RQHTF) reporting earnings?

A

Reliq Health Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reliq Health Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Reliq Health Technologies (RQHTF) operate in?

A

Reliq Health Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.