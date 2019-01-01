Reliq Health Technologies Inc specializes in developing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for remote patient monitoring, telemedicine, and care collaboration. Reliq's IUGO health technology platform is a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive high-quality care in the home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families and reducing the cost of care delivery. The firm earns through the supply of mobile device management (MDM) solutions for mobile devices and subscriptions of the iUGO CARE platform to healthcare client. The firm is based in Canada.