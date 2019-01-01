QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd is seeking to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

ImmunoCellular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ImmunoCellular (IMUC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ImmunoCellular (OTCPK: IMUC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ImmunoCellular's (IMUC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ImmunoCellular.

Q

What is the target price for ImmunoCellular (IMUC) stock?

A

The latest price target for ImmunoCellular (OTCPK: IMUC) was reported by Maxim Group on November 11, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IMUC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ImmunoCellular (IMUC)?

A

The stock price for ImmunoCellular (OTCPK: IMUC) is $0.24 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:58:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ImmunoCellular (IMUC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ImmunoCellular.

Q

When is ImmunoCellular (OTCPK:IMUC) reporting earnings?

A

ImmunoCellular does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ImmunoCellular (IMUC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ImmunoCellular.

Q

What sector and industry does ImmunoCellular (IMUC) operate in?

A

ImmunoCellular is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.