There is no Press for this Ticker
Sonics & Materials Inc operates in the field of liquid processing and ultrasonic welding, sealing and cutting technology. The company manufactures and sells plastics assembly, liquid processing, and metal welding products. The product portfolio includes ultrasonic welders, vibration welders, spin welders, hot plate welders, among others.

Sonics & Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonics & Materials (SIMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonics & Materials (OTCEM: SIMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sonics & Materials's (SIMA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonics & Materials.

Q

What is the target price for Sonics & Materials (SIMA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonics & Materials

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonics & Materials (SIMA)?

A

The stock price for Sonics & Materials (OTCEM: SIMA) is $9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:43:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonics & Materials (SIMA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonics & Materials.

Q

When is Sonics & Materials (OTCEM:SIMA) reporting earnings?

A

Sonics & Materials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonics & Materials (SIMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonics & Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonics & Materials (SIMA) operate in?

A

Sonics & Materials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.