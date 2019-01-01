QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Gladstone Commercial Corp is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing and owning net leased industrial, commercial and retail real property and making long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial, industrial real properties, and medical properties nationwide. Its principal investment objectives are to generate income from rental properties.

Gladstone Commercial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gladstone Commercial (GOODN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOODN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gladstone Commercial's (GOODN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gladstone Commercial (GOODN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gladstone Commercial

Q

Current Stock Price for Gladstone Commercial (GOODN)?

A

The stock price for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOODN) is $25.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gladstone Commercial (GOODN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 17, 2015.

Q

When is Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) reporting earnings?

A

Gladstone Commercial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gladstone Commercial (GOODN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gladstone Commercial.

Q

What sector and industry does Gladstone Commercial (GOODN) operate in?

A

Gladstone Commercial is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.