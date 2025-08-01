Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Brookfield Business BBUC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• TELUS TU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
• Anglogold Ashanti AU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
• IES Hldgs IESC is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• EchoStar SATS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
• CNH Industrial CNH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.
• Church & Dwight Co CHD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• Patria Investments PAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $85.67 million.
• Newell Brands NWL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
• Liberty Global LBTYA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• Kimberly-Clark KMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion.
• Colgate-Palmolive CL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $5.05 billion.
• Avient AVNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $852.02 million.
• Exxon Mobil XOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $81.31 billion.
• RBC Bearings RBC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $432.15 million.
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.55 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
• Perella Weinberg PWP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $140.70 million.
• Piper Sandler PIPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $350.93 million.
• nVent Electric NVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $907.82 million.
• Moderna MRNA is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.98 per share on revenue of $119.02 million.
• AG Mortgage IT MITT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $20.61 million.
• Chevron CVX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $45.88 billion.
• Dominion Energy D is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
• BrightSpring Health BTSG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion.
• Ares Management ARES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• iRadimed IRMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $20.13 million.
• Arbor Realty Trust ABR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $141.11 million.
• AirSculpt Technologies AIRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $45.61 million.
• Dorian LPG LPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $86.50 million.
• Escalade ESCA is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Magna International MGA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $10.39 billion.
• LyondellBasell Industries LYB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $7.47 billion.
• W.W. Grainger GWW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.04 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.
• Fortis FTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.
• Cboe Global Markets CBOE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $573.80 million.
• Brookfield Renewable BEPC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• TransAlta TAC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• MISTRAS Group MG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $6.30 billion.
• Marcus MCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $203.89 million.
• Linde LIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion.
• Ingredion INGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.
• Enbridge ENB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $10.01 billion.
• Cinemark Holdings CNK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $936.89 million.
• Brookfield Renewable BEP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Franklin Resources BEN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
• Avantor AVTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
• Johnson Outdoors JOUT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $172.95 million.
• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $273.33 million.
• T. Rowe Price Group TROW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
• TELUS Intl TIXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $660.86 million.
• Oshkosh OSK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion.
• Imperial Oil IMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $10.54 billion.
• Insperity NSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
• Butterfly Network BFLY is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $23.89 million.
• Ocugen OCGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $770 thousand.
• Fulgent Genetics FLGT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $76.08 million.
• AdvanSix ASIX is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Interface TILE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $360.34 million.
• Fluor FLR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
• Brookfield Bus Partners BBU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
