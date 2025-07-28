Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Bank of Hawaii BOH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $174.39 million.

• Business First Bancshares BFST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $78.91 million.

• Alliance Res Partners ARLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $583.55 million.

• Enterprise Prods Partners EPD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $14.19 billion.

• Rithm Capital RITM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• New Gold NGD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $319.96 million.

• Alerus Financial ALRS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $69.95 million.

• Revvity RVTY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $711.31 million.

• Bank of Marin BMRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $26.77 million.

• Fomento Economico FMX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $11.18 billion.

• Provident Finl Hldgs PROV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Bankwell Finl Gr BWFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $24.31 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Brixmor Property Group BRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $331.31 million.

• Welltower WELL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• TFI International TFII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• PotlatchDeltic PCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $259.74 million.

• NewtekOne NEWT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $74.22 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $144.84 million.

• Exelixis EXEL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $577.73 million.

• Celestica CLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Cadence Design Systems CDNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Pathward Financial CASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $185.55 million.

• Brown & Brown BRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Ameris ABCB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $298.12 million.

• Telefonica Brasil VIV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.59 billion.

• Two Harbors Inv TWO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $-23 million.

• NOV NOV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• Kforce KFRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $334.05 million.

• Firstsun Capital Bancorp FSUN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $103.34 million.

• Crane CR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $568.53 million.

• Geovax Labs GOVX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $479 thousand.

• UFP Industries UFPI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• Principal Financial Group PFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Nucor NUE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $8.45 billion.

• The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $6.17 billion.

• CNO Finl Group CNO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $966.16 million.

• Cincinnati Financial CINF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• Northeast Bank NBN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $56.06 million.

• Western Union WU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Waste Management WM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $6.35 billion.

• Universal Health Services UHS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• Tilray Brands TLRY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $235.99 million.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.31 per share on revenue of $599.39 million.

• Olin OLN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• NBT Bancorp NBTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $170.78 million.

• Kilroy Realty KRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $269.64 million.

• H2O America HTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $185.70 million.

• COPT Defense Props CDP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $184.31 million.

• Amkor Tech AMKR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Woodward WWD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $889.41 million.

• Whirlpool WHR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.

• Veralto VLTO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Sanmina SANM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.44 million.

• GBank Financial Holdings GBFH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Ranger Energy Services RNGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $140.00 million.

• Harmonic HLIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $133.02 million.

• Curbline Properties CURB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $37.95 million.

• Ultra Clean Hldgs UCTT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $501.10 million.

• Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $7.87 million.

• Rambus RMBS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $166.98 million.

• Piedmont Realty Trust PDM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $141.91 million.

• Merchants Bancorp MBIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $160.32 million.

• Enterprise Finl Servs EFSC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $164.87 million.

• Beyond BYON is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $254.77 million.

