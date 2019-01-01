QQQ
Range
10.3 - 11.5
Vol / Avg.
25.6K/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.8 - 11.3
Mkt Cap
140.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.3
P/E
11.75
EPS
0.22
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
GBank Financial Holdings Inc through its subsidiary provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Its services include Business Savings Account; Business Money Market Account; Commercial Real Estate Loans; Equipment Loans; Medical/Professional Loans and others.

GBank Financial Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GBank Financial Holdings (OTCQX: GBFH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GBank Financial Holdings's (GBFH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GBank Financial Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GBank Financial Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH)?

A

The stock price for GBank Financial Holdings (OTCQX: GBFH) is $11.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:14:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GBank Financial Holdings.

Q

When is GBank Financial Holdings (OTCQX:GBFH) reporting earnings?

A

GBank Financial Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GBank Financial Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does GBank Financial Holdings (GBFH) operate in?

A

GBank Financial Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.