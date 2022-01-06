QQQ
-0.09
384.38
-0.02%
BTC/USD
-451.27
42999.86
-1.04%
DIA
-0.73
364.82
-0.2%
SPY
-0.03
468.41
-0.01%
TLT
-0.27
143.19
-0.19%
GLD
-1.94
171.00
-1.15%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 6, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 6, 2022 10:06 am
Upgrades

  • For Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Canada Goose Hldgs had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Canada Goose Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $53.64 and a 52-week-low of $28.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.69.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $122.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.22.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) from In-Line to Outperform. Lowe's Companies earned $2.73 in the third quarter, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $263.31 and a 52-week-low of $150.84. At the end of the last trading period, Lowe's Companies closed at $254.75.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.58 and a 52-week-low of $84.89. At the end of the last trading period, Progressive closed at $102.89.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was changed from Sell to Hold. In the third quarter, Exxon Mobil showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.61 and a 52-week-low of $41.83. Exxon Mobil closed at $66.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) from Underperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Comerica had an EPS of $1.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.40 and a 52-week-low of $55.13. Comerica closed at $92.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Humana earned $4.83 in the third quarter, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Humana shows a 52-week-high of $475.44 and a 52-week-low of $370.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $455.83.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Cigna had an EPS of $5.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. Cigna closed at $236.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Smartsheet had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $51.11. At the end of the last trading period, Smartsheet closed at $68.20.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, UniFirst had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $258.86 and a 52-week-low of $189.84. UniFirst closed at $196.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, L3Harris Technologies had an EPS of $3.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $246.08 and a 52-week-low of $168.70. L3Harris Technologies closed at $209.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, UiPath had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of UiPath shows a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.10.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $208.00. At the end of the last trading period, Coinbase Global closed at $234.23.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Simply Good Foods had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.17 and a 52-week-low of $26.78. At the end of the last trading period, Simply Good Foods closed at $38.89.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.99 and a 52-week-low of $84.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $109.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Avis Budget Gr had an EPS of $10.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $545.11 and a 52-week-low of $35.31. Avis Budget Gr closed at $194.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Allbirds earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.81. At the end of the last trading period, Allbirds closed at $13.57.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. RPM International earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $101.48 and a 52-week-low of $76.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.44.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from Sell to Neutral. Moelis & Co earned $1.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moelis & Co shows a 52-week-high of $77.49 and a 52-week-low of $46.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.82.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) from Neutral to Buy. Houlihan Lokey earned $1.71 in the second quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.89 and a 52-week-low of $63.38. At the end of the last trading period, Houlihan Lokey closed at $104.92.

Downgrades

  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLT) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.07 and a 52-week-low of $3.96. At the end of the last trading period, Bolt Biotherapeutics closed at $4.20.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Phreesia had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.59 and a 52-week-low of $38.05. Phreesia closed at $38.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Zions Bancorp had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The current stock performance of Zions Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $68.25 and a 52-week-low of $42.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.22.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Goldman Sachs Group showed an EPS of $14.93, compared to $8.98 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $426.16 and a 52-week-low of $262.57. Goldman Sachs Group closed at $398.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ:BLI) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Berkeley Lights showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.39 and a 52-week-low of $16.20. At the end of the last trading period, Berkeley Lights closed at $16.27.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. VF earned $1.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of VF shows a 52-week-high of $90.79 and a 52-week-low of $65.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.19.
  • For U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Xpress Enterprises closed at $5.66.
  • For TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.50 and a 52-week-low of $50.90. At the end of the last trading period, TFI International closed at $104.82.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. Landstar System earned $2.58 in the third quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Landstar System shows a 52-week-high of $188.62 and a 52-week-low of $133.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $179.34.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. Forward Air earned $1.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.71 and a 52-week-low of $70.93. At the end of the last trading period, Forward Air closed at $118.64.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. RPM International earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPM International shows a 52-week-high of $101.48 and a 52-week-low of $76.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.44.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, The Western Union showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.61 and a 52-week-low of $15.69. The Western Union closed at $18.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Gilead Sciences had an EPS of $2.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.12 and a 52-week-low of $59.62. Gilead Sciences closed at $72.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Entergy showed an EPS of $2.45, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $115.02 and a 52-week-low of $85.78. Entergy closed at $111.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dollar General earned $2.08 in the third quarter, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $239.35 and a 52-week-low of $173.50. Dollar General closed at $233.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Target earned $3.03 in the third quarter, compared to $2.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $166.82. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $228.86.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Akamai Technologies earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $92.64. At the end of the last trading period, Akamai Technologies closed at $115.48.

Initiations

  • With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Vacasa. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.76 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. Vacasa closed at $8.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Ascendis Pharma is set to $136.00. In the third quarter, Ascendis Pharma showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.71 and a 52-week-low of $109.36. At the end of the last trading period, Ascendis Pharma closed at $123.37.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:RADI). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Radius Global Infr. For the third quarter, Radius Global Infr had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.79 and a 52-week-low of $10.62. At the end of the last trading period, Radius Global Infr closed at $15.41.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.25 and a 52-week-low of $22.53. At the end of the last trading period, 2seventy bio closed at $22.89.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Palo Alto Networks is set to $700.00. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.64 in the first quarter, compared to $1.62 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $572.67 and a 52-week-low of $311.56. Palo Alto Networks closed at $504.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Advanced Energy Indus is set to $110.00. In the third quarter, Advanced Energy Indus showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.55 and a 52-week-low of $81.71. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Energy Indus closed at $89.42.
  • With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Lincoln Electric Holdings. For the third quarter, Lincoln Electric Holdings had an EPS of $1.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current stock performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $148.54 and a 52-week-low of $110.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $138.81.
  • With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Colfax. For the third quarter, Colfax had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.67 and a 52-week-low of $36.73. Colfax closed at $45.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:NAUT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Nautilus Biotechnology is set to $8.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. Nautilus Biotechnology closed at $4.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Okta is set to $275.00. Okta earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Okta shows a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $196.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $198.59.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zscaler is set to $400.00. In the first quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $376.11 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. Zscaler closed at $262.33 at the end of the last trading period.

