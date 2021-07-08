Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2021
Upgrades
- For FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, FB Financial showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FB Financial shows a 52-week-high of $49.62 and a 52-week-low of $21.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.15.
- For Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Range Resources had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Range Resources shows a 52-week-high of $17.47 and a 52-week-low of $5.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.84.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Texas Capital Bancshares earned $1.33 in the first quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Capital Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $25.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.12.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) from Underperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, State Street had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.28 and a 52-week-low of $56.63. At the end of the last trading period, State Street closed at $81.40.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Teck Resources showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.72 and a 52-week-low of $10.03. At the end of the last trading period, Teck Resources closed at $22.60.
- For BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.07 and a 52-week-low of $46.90. At the end of the last trading period, BHP Group closed at $74.03.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Texas Capital Bancshares showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Texas Capital Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $25.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.12.
- HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARPO) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $2.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.71.
- According to HSBC, the prior rating for DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) was changed from Reduce to Hold. DISH Network earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DISH Network shows a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.91.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Flowserve had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.39 and a 52-week-low of $25.87. At the end of the last trading period, Flowserve closed at $40.71.
- For Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. Southern Copper earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.29 and a 52-week-low of $39.91. At the end of the last trading period, Southern Copper closed at $63.99.
- For Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Resolute Forest Products showed an EPS of $1.45, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Resolute Forest Products closed at $12.04 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Wesbanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Wesbanco showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.87 and a 52-week-low of $18.35. At the end of the last trading period, Wesbanco closed at $34.08.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Regions Financial had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Regions Financial shows a 52-week-high of $23.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.43.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.89 and a 52-week-low of $55.42. At the end of the last trading period, D.R. Horton closed at $92.99.
- For Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Koninklijke Philips earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.23 and a 52-week-low of $44.24. Koninklijke Philips closed at $47.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE:TPH) was changed from Sector Perform to Underperform. Tri Pointe Homes earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.35 and a 52-week-low of $14.04. Tri Pointe Homes closed at $22.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Franco-Nevada showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Franco-Nevada shows a 52-week-high of $166.11 and a 52-week-low of $105.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $150.57.
- For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Charles Schwab earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $76.37 and a 52-week-low of $32.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.07.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) from Overweight to Neutral. Ready Capital earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Ready Capital closed at $15.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Freeport-McMoRan shows a 52-week-high of $46.10 and a 52-week-low of $12.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.21.
Initiations
- Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Andina Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ANDA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Andina Acquisition is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Andina Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.21.
- Aegis Capital initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for ATAI Life Sciences is set to $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, ATAI Life Sciences closed at $17.50.
- Aegis Capital initiated coverage on Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enveric Biosciences is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, Enveric Biosciences had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Enveric Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.08.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Johnson Controls Intl is set to $85.00. For the second quarter, Johnson Controls Intl had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.70 and a 52-week-low of $33.31. At the end of the last trading period, Johnson Controls Intl closed at $69.53.
- Zelman initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) with a Sell rating. In the first quarter, Builders FirstSource showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.99 and a 52-week-low of $19.03. Builders FirstSource closed at $43.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Argus Research initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Cleveland-Cliffs. Cleveland-Cliffs earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.92. At the end of the last trading period, Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $21.39.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group Inc III (NYSE:DMYI) with a Buy rating. The price target for dMY Tech Group is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.39 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. At the end of the last trading period, dMY Tech Group closed at $10.44.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Datadog is set to $138.00. Datadog earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Datadog shows a 52-week-high of $119.43 and a 52-week-low of $69.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.31.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT). The price target seems to have been set at $147.00 for Kornit Digital. Kornit Digital earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.50 and a 52-week-low of $43.81. Kornit Digital closed at $122.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier Corp (NYSE:VNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vontier is set to $45.00. Vontier earned $0.63 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Vontier shows a 52-week-high of $36.77 and a 52-week-low of $27.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.20.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:NMTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for 9 Meters Biopharma is set to $5.00. In the first quarter, 9 Meters Biopharma showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.26 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. 9 Meters Biopharma closed at $1.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FSTX). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for F-star Therapeutics. Interestingly, in the first quarter, F-star Therapeutics's EPS was $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. F-star Therapeutics closed at $7.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham initiated coverage on Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lantronix is set to $6.50. Lantronix earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lantronix shows a 52-week-high of $6.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.27.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Buy rating. The price target for TransUnion is set to $128.00. For the first quarter, TransUnion had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current stock performance of TransUnion shows a 52-week-high of $113.87 and a 52-week-low of $78.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.64.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO). The price target seems to have been set at $577.00 for Fair Isaac. In the second quarter, Fair Isaac showed an EPS of $3.06, compared to $2.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $547.57 and a 52-week-low of $380.00. Fair Isaac closed at $521.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN). The price target seems to have been set at $790.00 for Align Tech. Align Tech earned $2.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Align Tech shows a 52-week-high of $647.20 and a 52-week-low of $267.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $612.22.
- BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) with an Underperform rating. The price target for SmileDirectClub is set to $7.00. SmileDirectClub earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SmileDirectClub shows a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $7.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.79.
- For First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. First Hawaiian earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. First Hawaiian closed at $28.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Coastal Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Coastal Financial is set to $36.00. For the first quarter, Coastal Financial had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.76 and a 52-week-low of $11.58. At the end of the last trading period, Coastal Financial closed at $28.73.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Banc of California. In the first quarter, Banc of California showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Banc of California shows a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.70.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI). The price target seems to have been set at $600.00 for MSCI. For the first quarter, MSCI had an EPS of $2.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The current stock performance of MSCI shows a 52-week-high of $557.15 and a 52-week-low of $336.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $555.77.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for S&P Global is set to $476.00. S&P Global earned $3.39 in the first quarter, compared to $2.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of S&P Global shows a 52-week-high of $419.96 and a 52-week-low of $303.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $419.16.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Nielsen Holdings is set to $25.00. Nielsen Holdings earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nielsen Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.26.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The price target seems to have been set at $409.00 for Moody's. For the first quarter, Moody's had an EPS of $4.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $377.59 and a 52-week-low of $253.17. At the end of the last trading period, Moody's closed at $376.74.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS). The price target seems to have been set at $375.00 for FactSet Research Systems. For the third quarter, FactSet Research Systems had an EPS of $2.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.86. The current stock performance of FactSet Research Systems shows a 52-week-high of $365.77 and a 52-week-low of $294.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $339.59.
- Needham initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Buy rating. The price target for ThredUp is set to $35.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, ThredUp's EPS was $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.23. ThredUp closed at $24.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO). The price target seems to have been set at $550.00 for Fair Isaac. Fair Isaac earned $3.06 in the second quarter, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $547.57 and a 52-week-low of $380.00. At the end of the last trading period, Fair Isaac closed at $521.37.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX). The price target seems to have been set at $259.00 for Equifax. Equifax earned $1.97 in the first quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $248.85 and a 52-week-low of $135.98. Equifax closed at $248.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY). The price target seems to have been set at $250.00 for Etsy. For the first quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $251.86 and a 52-week-low of $97.50. Etsy closed at $192.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Brinker International is set to $81.00. Brinker International earned $0.78 in the third quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.33 and a 52-week-low of $20.71. At the end of the last trading period, Brinker International closed at $60.73.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for The RealReal. For the first quarter, The RealReal had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.22 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. The RealReal closed at $17.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Overstock.com. Overstock.com earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Overstock.com shows a 52-week-high of $128.50 and a 52-week-low of $38.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.99.
- Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Hibbett is set to $110.00. In the first quarter, Hibbett showed an EPS of $5.00, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.38 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Hibbett closed at $93.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Tellurian. For the first quarter, Tellurian had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. At the end of the last trading period, Tellurian closed at $4.11.
