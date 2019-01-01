QQQ
Range
29.74 - 30.03
Vol / Avg.
77K/49.6K
Div / Yield
1.01/3.30%
52 Wk
25.89 - 35.63
Mkt Cap
30.1B
Payout Ratio
53.31
Open
29.89
P/E
17.41
EPS
0.51
Shares
1B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Ahold Delhaize is the product of the July 2016 merger between Netherlands-based Ahold and Belgium's Delhaize, forming the fourth-largest grocer in the U.S. and a top player in many parts of Europe. The United States is the largest market, accounting for about 60% of group sales, with Ahold Delhaize the leading grocer on the Eastern seaboard. The U.S. store network stretches from Maine to Georgia and includes such banners as Stop & Shop, Giant Carlisle, Giant Landover, Food Lion, Hannaford, and Peapod. The Netherlands, Belgium and Central and Southeastern Europe, including the Czech Republic, Greece, Romania, and Serbia account for about 40% and Ahold Delhaize holds the number-one and number-two positions in these countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.670 0.1100
REV21.990B23.045B1.055B

Analyst Ratings

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (ADRNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX: ADRNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz's (ADRNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz.

Q

What is the target price for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (ADRNY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX: ADRNY) was reported by UBS on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ADRNY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (ADRNY)?

A

The stock price for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX: ADRNY) is $29.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (ADRNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz.

Q

When is Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (OTCQX:ADRNY) reporting earnings?

A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (ADRNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz.

Q

What sector and industry does Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz (ADRNY) operate in?

A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaiz is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.