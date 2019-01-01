QQQ
Range
31.34 - 31.34
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/7.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
20 - 31.9
Mkt Cap
176M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
31.34
P/E
9.75
EPS
0.9
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 12:11PM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 7:46AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Private Bancorp of America Inc operates through its bank holding which is a commercial bank chartered by the State of California. The bank provides deposit and loan services and also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. Its offerings also include personal and business banking. The company operates in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, San Marcos, Temecula, and Redlands.

Private Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Private Bancorp (PBAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Private Bancorp (OTCQX: PBAM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Private Bancorp's (PBAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Private Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Private Bancorp (PBAM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Private Bancorp (OTCQX: PBAM) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting PBAM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.47% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Private Bancorp (PBAM)?

A

The stock price for Private Bancorp (OTCQX: PBAM) is $31.34 last updated Today at 3:18:38 PM.

Q

Does Private Bancorp (PBAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Private Bancorp.

Q

When is Private Bancorp (OTCQX:PBAM) reporting earnings?

A

Private Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Private Bancorp (PBAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Private Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Private Bancorp (PBAM) operate in?

A

Private Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.