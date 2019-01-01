Private Bancorp of America Inc operates through its bank holding which is a commercial bank chartered by the State of California. The bank provides deposit and loan services and also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. Its offerings also include personal and business banking. The company operates in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, San Marcos, Temecula, and Redlands.