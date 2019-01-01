QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
0.03/4.16%
52 Wk
0.25 - 1.06
Mkt Cap
84.5M
Payout Ratio
12.99
Open
-
P/E
3.12
Shares
140.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Gem Diamonds Ltd is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the exploration and development of diamond mines. The company's geographical segments include Lesotho (diamond mining activities); Belgium (sales, marketing, and manufacturing of diamonds); and BVI, RSA, the UK, and Cyprus (technical and administrative services). It generates maximum revenue from the Belgium region. Its projects include Letseng Diamond mine and Ghaghoo Diamond mine.

Analyst Ratings

Gem Diamonds Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gem Diamonds (GMDMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gem Diamonds (OTCPK: GMDMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gem Diamonds's (GMDMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gem Diamonds.

Q

What is the target price for Gem Diamonds (GMDMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gem Diamonds (OTCPK: GMDMF) was reported by Berenberg on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GMDMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gem Diamonds (GMDMF)?

A

The stock price for Gem Diamonds (OTCPK: GMDMF) is $0.601 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:15:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gem Diamonds (GMDMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gem Diamonds.

Q

When is Gem Diamonds (OTCPK:GMDMF) reporting earnings?

A

Gem Diamonds does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gem Diamonds (GMDMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gem Diamonds.

Q

What sector and industry does Gem Diamonds (GMDMF) operate in?

A

Gem Diamonds is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.