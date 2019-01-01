QQQ
Deliveroo, is an online food delivery platform connecting consumers and local restaurants to enable quick and easy ordering and delivery. The company operates in 12 countries/regions in more than 800 towns and cities, and is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a portfolio of over 110,000 restaurants globally. To enable delivery for the restaurants, Deliveroo has more than 100,000 riders worldwide. The company generates revenue through a combination of commissions, user fees, restaurant sign-up fees and packaging sales.

Deliveroo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Deliveroo (DROOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Deliveroo (OTCPK: DROOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Deliveroo's (DROOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Deliveroo.

Q

What is the target price for Deliveroo (DROOF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Deliveroo (OTCPK: DROOF) was reported by Bernstein on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DROOF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Deliveroo (DROOF)?

A

The stock price for Deliveroo (OTCPK: DROOF) is $1.82 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:45:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Deliveroo (DROOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Deliveroo.

Q

When is Deliveroo (OTCPK:DROOF) reporting earnings?

A

Deliveroo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Deliveroo (DROOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Deliveroo.

Q

What sector and industry does Deliveroo (DROOF) operate in?

A

Deliveroo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.