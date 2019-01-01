Deliveroo, is an online food delivery platform connecting consumers and local restaurants to enable quick and easy ordering and delivery. The company operates in 12 countries/regions in more than 800 towns and cities, and is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a portfolio of over 110,000 restaurants globally. To enable delivery for the restaurants, Deliveroo has more than 100,000 riders worldwide. The company generates revenue through a combination of commissions, user fees, restaurant sign-up fees and packaging sales.