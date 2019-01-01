QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.2 - 49.46
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/4.6K
Div / Yield
0.66/1.34%
52 Wk
42.6 - 71.42
Mkt Cap
13.7B
Payout Ratio
49.81
Open
49.46
P/E
39.91
Shares
279M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 5:45AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Croda is a British speciality chemicals company with 60% of sales generated outside Europe. The company has four segments: consumer care, life sciences, performance technologies, and industrial chemicals. Personal care produces speciality and active ingredients for cosmetics and skin/hair care. The life sciences business manufactures products for healthcare and agrochemicals. Performance technologies produces additives for industrial products. Industrial chemicals largely sells byproducts from the other business lines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Croda International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Croda International (COIHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Croda International (OTCPK: COIHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Croda International's (COIHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Croda International.

Q

What is the target price for Croda International (COIHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Croda International (OTCPK: COIHY) was reported by HSBC on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting COIHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Croda International (COIHY)?

A

The stock price for Croda International (OTCPK: COIHY) is $49.2 last updated Today at 2:38:27 PM.

Q

Does Croda International (COIHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 29, 2012.

Q

When is Croda International (OTCPK:COIHY) reporting earnings?

A

Croda International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Croda International (COIHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Croda International.

Q

What sector and industry does Croda International (COIHY) operate in?

A

Croda International is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.