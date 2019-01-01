|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Croda International (OTCPK: COIHY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Croda International.
The latest price target for Croda International (OTCPK: COIHY) was reported by HSBC on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting COIHY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Croda International (OTCPK: COIHY) is $49.2 last updated Today at 2:38:27 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 29, 2012.
Croda International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Croda International.
Croda International is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.