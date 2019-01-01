QQQ
Range
4.08 - 4.12
Vol / Avg.
75.9K/175.2K
Div / Yield
0.12/2.86%
52 Wk
3.31 - 4.39
Mkt Cap
15.8B
Payout Ratio
40.14
Open
4.11
P/E
15.11
Shares
3.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Carrefour is a multiformat retailer with operations in more than 30 countries, over 12,000 stores worldwide, 1,200 drive outlets and a workforce of 360,000 people. Established in 1959, it is slowly diversifying away from the original large hypermarket format, although hypermarkets still account for the majority of sales in France. Its focus on developing smaller stores has reduced exposure to the nonfood category. About 78% of sales are in Europe, with 19% in Latin America and 3% in Asia.

Analyst Ratings

Carrefour Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Carrefour (CRRFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carrefour (OTCPK: CRRFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carrefour's (CRRFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carrefour.

Q

What is the target price for Carrefour (CRRFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Carrefour (OTCPK: CRRFY) was reported by Bernstein on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CRRFY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Carrefour (CRRFY)?

A

The stock price for Carrefour (OTCPK: CRRFY) is $4.11 last updated Today at 4:27:49 PM.

Q

Does Carrefour (CRRFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 31, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 29, 2012.

Q

When is Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) reporting earnings?

A

Carrefour does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carrefour (CRRFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carrefour.

Q

What sector and industry does Carrefour (CRRFY) operate in?

A

Carrefour is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.