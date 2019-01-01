QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
0.69/1.54%
52 Wk
30.86 - 50.01
Mkt Cap
14.1B
Payout Ratio
63.61
Open
-
P/E
29.93
EPS
0.44
Shares
314.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 4:58AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA operates in food distribution, agribusiness, and other businesses. The food distribution business is the group's main activity, which consists of retail and wholesale operations under the brands Pingo Doce and Recheio in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company also manages distribution centers to supply its stores. For the agribusiness, Jeronimo Martins provides dairy products from the dairy factory in Portalegre, beef from the Angus Beef Cattle Fattening Unit, and aquaculture products from Madeira. Other businesses include a chain of drugstores in Poland.

Jeronimo Martins SGPS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jeronimo Martins SGPS's (JRONY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.

Q

What is the target price for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONY) was reported by Bernstein on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JRONY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY)?

A

The stock price for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONY) is $44.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2012.

Q

When is Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK:JRONY) reporting earnings?

A

Jeronimo Martins SGPS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.

Q

What sector and industry does Jeronimo Martins SGPS (JRONY) operate in?

A

Jeronimo Martins SGPS is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.