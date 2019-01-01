|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.
The latest price target for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONY) was reported by Bernstein on July 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting JRONY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTCPK: JRONY) is $44.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:52:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2012.
Jeronimo Martins SGPS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Jeronimo Martins SGPS.
Jeronimo Martins SGPS is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.