 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) was changed from Market Perform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $47.18. At the end of the last trading period, Welltower closed at $81.21.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Finance of America earned $1.87 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Finance of America closed at $7.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, LexinFintech Holdings had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of LexinFintech Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $15.42 and a 52-week-low of $6.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.85.
  • For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. Spirit Airlines closed at $34.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Olin earned $1.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.04 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. At the end of the last trading period, Olin closed at $47.94.
  • According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Crane Co (NYSE:CR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Crane had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.93 and a 52-week-low of $48.19. At the end of the last trading period, Crane closed at $90.80.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Nutrien had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.93 and a 52-week-low of $30.56. Nutrien closed at $63.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Cimarex Energy closed at $69.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Broadstone Net Lease had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.85 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Broadstone Net Lease closed at $25.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG) from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Principal Financial Gr had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.97 and a 52-week-low of $37.03. At the end of the last trading period, Principal Financial Gr closed at $64.24.
  • For Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Fastenal earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastenal shows a 52-week-high of $54.32 and a 52-week-low of $39.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.73.
  • According to Needham, the prior rating for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.93 and a 52-week-low of $67.67. At the end of the last trading period, Ceridian HCM Holding closed at $89.13.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Organon. The current stock performance of Organon shows a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.28.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Natura &Co Holding SA (NYSE:NTCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Natura &Co Holding is set to $28.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Natura &Co Holding's EPS was $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. At the end of the last trading period, Natura &Co Holding closed at $22.87.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ADC Therapeutics is set to $46.00. ADC Therapeutics earned $0.74 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.59 and a 52-week-low of $20.01. ADC Therapeutics closed at $23.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC). The price target seems to have been set at $182.00 for Concentrix. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Concentrix's EPS was $2.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.28 and a 52-week-low of $80.00. Concentrix closed at $152.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) with a Market Perform rating. Myriad Genetics earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.97 and a 52-week-low of $10.54. Myriad Genetics closed at $29.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) with a Market Perform rating. In the first quarter, Guardant Health showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.07 and a 52-week-low of $74.31. Guardant Health closed at $123.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Market Perform rating. For the first quarter, Natera had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Natera shows a 52-week-high of $127.19 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.75.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Veracyte is set to $45.00. Veracyte earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.03 and a 52-week-low of $22.69. Veracyte closed at $37.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mogo is set to $13.00. In the first quarter, Mogo earned $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.88. Mogo closed at $7.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT). The price target seems to have been set at $113.00 for ITT. ITT earned $1.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.32 and a 52-week-low of $52.61. ITT closed at $91.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Viatris. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Viatris's EPS was $0.92. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.94. Viatris closed at $15.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Exact Sciences. In the first quarter, Exact Sciences showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exact Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $159.54 and a 52-week-low of $70.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.01.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Invitae. In the first quarter, Invitae showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.59 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. At the end of the last trading period, Invitae closed at $31.53.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:LFT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lument Finance Trust is set to $4.50. In the first quarter, Lument Finance Trust showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lument Finance Trust shows a 52-week-high of $4.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.22.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for MGM Growth Properties is set to $43.00. MGM Growth Properties earned $0.60 in the first quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.64 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. MGM Growth Properties closed at $36.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Omega Healthcare. In the first quarter, Omega Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.31 and a 52-week-low of $27.39. Omega Healthcare closed at $37.79 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for uniQure. For the first quarter, uniQure had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.45 and a 52-week-low of $28.58. uniQure closed at $34.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Kilroy Realty. In the first quarter, Kilroy Realty showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.84 and a 52-week-low of $45.28. At the end of the last trading period, Kilroy Realty closed at $73.74.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Selecta Biosciences. In the first quarter, Selecta Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. At the end of the last trading period, Selecta Biosciences closed at $5.01.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for SL Green Realty. For the first quarter, SL Green Realty had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $40.47. At the end of the last trading period, SL Green Realty closed at $83.32.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:SIOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sio Gene Therapies is set to $8.00. For the fourth quarter, Sio Gene Therapies had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Sio Gene Therapies closed at $2.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Netstreit is set to $29.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Netstreit's EPS was $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.63. At the end of the last trading period, Netstreit closed at $23.92.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.10. At the end of the last trading period, Medical Properties Trust closed at $21.97.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Realty Income is set to $79.00. In the first quarter, Realty Income showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.33. Realty Income closed at $70.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Passage Bio is set to $25.00. For the first quarter, Passage Bio had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.23 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. At the end of the last trading period, Passage Bio closed at $14.47.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $110.00. For the first quarter, Sarepta Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Sarepta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $181.83 and a 52-week-low of $67.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.12.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is set to $34.00. In the first quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hudson Pacific Properties shows a 52-week-high of $30.32 and a 52-week-low of $18.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.28.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for VICI Properties. For the first quarter, VICI Properties had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of VICI Properties shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $19.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.82.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ventas is set to $71.00. Ventas earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ventas shows a 52-week-high of $58.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.96.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Gaming and Leisure Props is set to $52.00. For the first quarter, Gaming and Leisure Props had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.92 and a 52-week-low of $31.93. Gaming and Leisure Props closed at $47.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Magenta Therapeutics is set to $20.00. For the first quarter, Magenta Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. Magenta Therapeutics closed at $11.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies's EPS was $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Taysha Gene Therapies closed at $25.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Welltower is set to $94.00. In the first quarter, Welltower showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $47.18. At the end of the last trading period, Welltower closed at $81.21.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Genetic is set to $11.00. For the third quarter, Applied Genetic had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.67 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Applied Genetic closed at $4.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD). The price target seems to have been set at $147.00 for Walker & Dunlop. For the first quarter, Walker & Dunlop had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The current stock performance of Walker & Dunlop shows a 52-week-high of $114.77 and a 52-week-low of $45.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.71.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Prologis is set to $133.00. Prologis earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $87.93. At the end of the last trading period, Prologis closed at $126.16.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The price target seems to have been set at $335.00 for Public Storage. In the first quarter, Public Storage showed an EPS of $3.08, compared to $2.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Public Storage shows a 52-week-high of $296.11 and a 52-week-low of $183.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $294.63.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for UDR. For the first quarter, UDR had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.60 and a 52-week-low of $29.34. At the end of the last trading period, UDR closed at $50.12.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Empire State Realty Trust is set to $16.00. In the first quarter, Empire State Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. At the end of the last trading period, Empire State Realty Trust closed at $12.69.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL). The price target seems to have been set at $332.00 for Jones Lang LaSalle. In the first quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.95 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. At the end of the last trading period, Jones Lang LaSalle closed at $207.00.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avrobio is set to $23.00. In the first quarter, Avrobio showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. Avrobio closed at $9.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Invitation Homes. Invitation Homes earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invitation Homes shows a 52-week-high of $38.01 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.81.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Newmark Group. Newmark Group earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Newmark Group shows a 52-week-high of $13.32 and a 52-week-low of $3.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.81.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Columbia Property Trust is set to $19.25. In the first quarter, Columbia Property Trust showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $10.11. At the end of the last trading period, Columbia Property Trust closed at $18.67.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CBRE Group is set to $112.00. For the first quarter, CBRE Group had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.20 and a 52-week-low of $41.02. CBRE Group closed at $87.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for First Industrial Realty. In the first quarter, First Industrial Realty showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.92 and a 52-week-low of $36.11. First Industrial Realty closed at $53.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Camden Prop Trust. For the first quarter, Camden Prop Trust had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The current stock performance of Camden Prop Trust shows a 52-week-high of $135.64 and a 52-week-low of $85.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.19.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Cushman & Wakefield. In the first quarter, Cushman & Wakefield showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cushman & Wakefield shows a 52-week-high of $19.44 and a 52-week-low of $9.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.32.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for American Homes 4 Rent is set to $46.00. For the first quarter, American Homes 4 Rent had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of American Homes 4 Rent shows a 52-week-high of $39.37 and a 52-week-low of $26.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.25.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Equity Residential is set to $83.00. For the first quarter, Equity Residential had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.05 and a 52-week-low of $45.42. At the end of the last trading period, Equity Residential closed at $80.91.
  • With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS). The price target seems to have been set at $351.00 for Essex Property Trust. Essex Property Trust earned $3.07 in the first quarter, compared to $3.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $316.63 and a 52-week-low of $186.30. Essex Property Trust closed at $315.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Extra Space Storage is set to $189.00. For the first quarter, Extra Space Storage had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.98 and a 52-week-low of $88.88. At the end of the last trading period, Extra Space Storage closed at $159.94.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Aclaris Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Aclaris Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. At the end of the last trading period, Aclaris Therapeutics closed at $17.83.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ADCT + ACRS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lyra Gains On Positive Regulatory Outcome, FDA Nod For Pfizer's Prevnar Vaccine, Merck Inks COVID-19 Treatment Supply Deal With US
75 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 1%; Aclaris Therapeutics Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NTRRaymond JamesDowngrades82.0
XECUBSDowngrades83.0
OGNJP MorganInitiates Coverage On38.0
NTCOJefferiesInitiates Coverage On28.0
ADCTCantor FitzgeraldInitiates Coverage On46.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com