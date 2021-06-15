Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) was changed from Market Perform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $47.18. At the end of the last trading period, Welltower closed at $81.21.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Finance of America Companies Inc (NYSE:FOA) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Finance of America earned $1.87 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.26. Finance of America closed at $7.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, LexinFintech Holdings had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of LexinFintech Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $15.42 and a 52-week-low of $6.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.85.
- For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Spirit Airlines had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $14.65. Spirit Airlines closed at $34.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Olin earned $1.54 in the first quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.04 and a 52-week-low of $9.67. At the end of the last trading period, Olin closed at $47.94.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Crane Co (NYSE:CR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Crane had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.93 and a 52-week-low of $48.19. At the end of the last trading period, Crane closed at $90.80.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Nutrien had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.93 and a 52-week-low of $30.56. Nutrien closed at $63.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Cimarex Energy had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.92 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Cimarex Energy closed at $69.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Broadstone Net Lease had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.85 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Broadstone Net Lease closed at $25.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG) from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Principal Financial Gr had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.97 and a 52-week-low of $37.03. At the end of the last trading period, Principal Financial Gr closed at $64.24.
- For Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Fastenal earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastenal shows a 52-week-high of $54.32 and a 52-week-low of $39.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.73.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.93 and a 52-week-low of $67.67. At the end of the last trading period, Ceridian HCM Holding closed at $89.13.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Organon. The current stock performance of Organon shows a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.28.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Natura &Co Holding SA (NYSE:NTCO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Natura &Co Holding is set to $28.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Natura &Co Holding's EPS was $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. At the end of the last trading period, Natura &Co Holding closed at $22.87.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ADC Therapeutics is set to $46.00. ADC Therapeutics earned $0.74 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.59 and a 52-week-low of $20.01. ADC Therapeutics closed at $23.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC). The price target seems to have been set at $182.00 for Concentrix. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Concentrix's EPS was $2.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.28 and a 52-week-low of $80.00. Concentrix closed at $152.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) with a Market Perform rating. Myriad Genetics earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.97 and a 52-week-low of $10.54. Myriad Genetics closed at $29.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) with a Market Perform rating. In the first quarter, Guardant Health showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.07 and a 52-week-low of $74.31. Guardant Health closed at $123.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) with a Market Perform rating. For the first quarter, Natera had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of Natera shows a 52-week-high of $127.19 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $103.75.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Veracyte is set to $45.00. Veracyte earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.03 and a 52-week-low of $22.69. Veracyte closed at $37.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Mogo Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mogo is set to $13.00. In the first quarter, Mogo earned $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.88. Mogo closed at $7.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT). The price target seems to have been set at $113.00 for ITT. ITT earned $1.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.32 and a 52-week-low of $52.61. ITT closed at $91.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Viatris. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Viatris's EPS was $0.92. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.94. Viatris closed at $15.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Exact Sciences. In the first quarter, Exact Sciences showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Exact Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $159.54 and a 52-week-low of $70.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.01.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Invitae. In the first quarter, Invitae showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.59 and a 52-week-low of $15.22. At the end of the last trading period, Invitae closed at $31.53.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:LFT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lument Finance Trust is set to $4.50. In the first quarter, Lument Finance Trust showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lument Finance Trust shows a 52-week-high of $4.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.22.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for MGM Growth Properties is set to $43.00. MGM Growth Properties earned $0.60 in the first quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.64 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. MGM Growth Properties closed at $36.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Omega Healthcare. In the first quarter, Omega Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.31 and a 52-week-low of $27.39. Omega Healthcare closed at $37.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for uniQure. For the first quarter, uniQure had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.45 and a 52-week-low of $28.58. uniQure closed at $34.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Kilroy Realty. In the first quarter, Kilroy Realty showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.84 and a 52-week-low of $45.28. At the end of the last trading period, Kilroy Realty closed at $73.74.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Selecta Biosciences. In the first quarter, Selecta Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.47. At the end of the last trading period, Selecta Biosciences closed at $5.01.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for SL Green Realty. For the first quarter, SL Green Realty had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $40.47. At the end of the last trading period, SL Green Realty closed at $83.32.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Sio Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:SIOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sio Gene Therapies is set to $8.00. For the fourth quarter, Sio Gene Therapies had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Sio Gene Therapies closed at $2.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Netstreit Corp (NYSE:NTST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Netstreit is set to $29.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Netstreit's EPS was $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.63. At the end of the last trading period, Netstreit closed at $23.92.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Medical Properties Trust. Medical Properties Trust earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $16.10. At the end of the last trading period, Medical Properties Trust closed at $21.97.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Realty Income is set to $79.00. In the first quarter, Realty Income showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.84 and a 52-week-low of $56.33. Realty Income closed at $70.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Passage Bio is set to $25.00. For the first quarter, Passage Bio had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.23 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. At the end of the last trading period, Passage Bio closed at $14.47.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $110.00. For the first quarter, Sarepta Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Sarepta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $181.83 and a 52-week-low of $67.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.12.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is set to $34.00. In the first quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hudson Pacific Properties shows a 52-week-high of $30.32 and a 52-week-low of $18.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.28.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI). The price target seems to have been set at $47.00 for VICI Properties. For the first quarter, VICI Properties had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of VICI Properties shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $19.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.82.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ventas is set to $71.00. Ventas earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ventas shows a 52-week-high of $58.96 and a 52-week-low of $32.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.96.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Gaming and Leisure Props is set to $52.00. For the first quarter, Gaming and Leisure Props had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.92 and a 52-week-low of $31.93. Gaming and Leisure Props closed at $47.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Magenta Therapeutics is set to $20.00. For the first quarter, Magenta Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. Magenta Therapeutics closed at $11.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies's EPS was $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Taysha Gene Therapies closed at $25.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Welltower is set to $94.00. In the first quarter, Welltower showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $47.18. At the end of the last trading period, Welltower closed at $81.21.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Genetic is set to $11.00. For the third quarter, Applied Genetic had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.67 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Applied Genetic closed at $4.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD). The price target seems to have been set at $147.00 for Walker & Dunlop. For the first quarter, Walker & Dunlop had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The current stock performance of Walker & Dunlop shows a 52-week-high of $114.77 and a 52-week-low of $45.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.71.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Prologis is set to $133.00. Prologis earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $87.93. At the end of the last trading period, Prologis closed at $126.16.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The price target seems to have been set at $335.00 for Public Storage. In the first quarter, Public Storage showed an EPS of $3.08, compared to $2.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Public Storage shows a 52-week-high of $296.11 and a 52-week-low of $183.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $294.63.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for UDR. For the first quarter, UDR had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.60 and a 52-week-low of $29.34. At the end of the last trading period, UDR closed at $50.12.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Empire State Realty Trust is set to $16.00. In the first quarter, Empire State Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. At the end of the last trading period, Empire State Realty Trust closed at $12.69.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL). The price target seems to have been set at $332.00 for Jones Lang LaSalle. In the first quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.95 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. At the end of the last trading period, Jones Lang LaSalle closed at $207.00.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avrobio is set to $23.00. In the first quarter, Avrobio showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. Avrobio closed at $9.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Invitation Homes. Invitation Homes earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Invitation Homes shows a 52-week-high of $38.01 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.81.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Newmark Group. Newmark Group earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Newmark Group shows a 52-week-high of $13.32 and a 52-week-low of $3.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.81.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Columbia Property Trust is set to $19.25. In the first quarter, Columbia Property Trust showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $10.11. At the end of the last trading period, Columbia Property Trust closed at $18.67.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CBRE Group is set to $112.00. For the first quarter, CBRE Group had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.20 and a 52-week-low of $41.02. CBRE Group closed at $87.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:FR). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for First Industrial Realty. In the first quarter, First Industrial Realty showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.92 and a 52-week-low of $36.11. First Industrial Realty closed at $53.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Camden Prop Trust. For the first quarter, Camden Prop Trust had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.20. The current stock performance of Camden Prop Trust shows a 52-week-high of $135.64 and a 52-week-low of $85.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.19.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Cushman & Wakefield. In the first quarter, Cushman & Wakefield showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cushman & Wakefield shows a 52-week-high of $19.44 and a 52-week-low of $9.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.32.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for American Homes 4 Rent is set to $46.00. For the first quarter, American Homes 4 Rent had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of American Homes 4 Rent shows a 52-week-high of $39.37 and a 52-week-low of $26.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.25.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) with a Peer Perform rating. The price target for Equity Residential is set to $83.00. For the first quarter, Equity Residential had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.05 and a 52-week-low of $45.42. At the end of the last trading period, Equity Residential closed at $80.91.
- With a Peer Perform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS). The price target seems to have been set at $351.00 for Essex Property Trust. Essex Property Trust earned $3.07 in the first quarter, compared to $3.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $316.63 and a 52-week-low of $186.30. Essex Property Trust closed at $315.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Extra Space Storage is set to $189.00. For the first quarter, Extra Space Storage had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.98 and a 52-week-low of $88.88. At the end of the last trading period, Extra Space Storage closed at $159.94.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Aclaris Therapeutics. For the first quarter, Aclaris Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. At the end of the last trading period, Aclaris Therapeutics closed at $17.83.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings