Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $54.58 billion.
- Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $891.33 million.
- Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
- Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $764.13 million.
- The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.
- Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $661.39 million.
- NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $541.86 million.
- Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $581.91 million.
- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $480.64 million.
- Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $737.93 million.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $5.24 billion.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $966.85 million.
- Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ: LAMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $422.20 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $497.80 million.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $271.52 million.
- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $399.66 million.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $220.39 million.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.
- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $894.83 million.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $3.96 billion.
- The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.7 per share on revenue of $227.86 million.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $932.05 million.
- Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $3.26 per share on revenue of $460.50 million.
- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $839.48 million.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $291.94 million.
- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $443.39 million.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $669.01 million.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $625.09 million.
- Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.
- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $491.52 million.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $697.12 million.
- Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $247.74 million.
- Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ: KALU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $390.80 million.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $795.83 million.
- Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $343.84 million.
- The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $598.72 million.
- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $291.10 million.
- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $175.05 million.
- Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.9 per share on revenue of $714.00 million.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $553.73 million.
- Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) is projected to post quarterly loss at $5.31 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
- ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ: MANT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $493.45 million.
- Libbey Inc. (NYSE: LBY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $209.62 million.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $693.84 million.
- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $359.33 million.
- ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $675.88 million.
- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $252.72 million.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $447.65 million.
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $124.10 million.
