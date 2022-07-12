Alibaba, Zoom Video And 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares climbed 161.9% to close at $6.81 on Monday on heavy volume amid mention of the stock on social media.
- Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX shares surged 159% to close at $23.00 on Monday after the company said its treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis was well tolerated in a Phase 2a study.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC climbed 81% to close at $6.14 after Innoviva entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $5.95 per share and an incremental $0.28 per share for additional cash proceeds, or an implied enterprise value of approximately $149 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM gained 40.4% to close at $0.3370 after the company announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA under the special protocol assessment process on the design, endpoints and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid to begin in Q4.
- Volcon, Inc. VLCN rose 40% to close at $2.24. Volcon received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following delivery.
- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG gained 34.4% to close at $1.20. Glory Star entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
- SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX surged 32.6% to close at $2.85.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares rose 27.2% to close at $2.57 after the company announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
- Kalera Public Limited Company KAL gained 20.4% to settle at $6.21. Kalera recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC climbed 20.1% to close at $29.45. Shares of Trump Digital business combination partner Digital World Acquisition gained following Friday news Elon Musk is backing away from his proposed Twitter deal.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS jumped 19.9% to close at $0.2160.
- Target Hospitality Corp. TH gained 19.2% to close at $9.07.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX climbed 18.2% to close at $16.45. Ventyx Biosciences recently announced topline Phase 1 data for peripheral NLRP3 inhibitor VTX2735.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS gained 17.4% to close at $1.01. Hillstream BioPharma recently announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH jumped 17.1% to settle at $0.41. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.
- Veru Inc. VERU rose 14.9% to settle at $15.30.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE gained 13.4% to close at $2.7250.
- Phunware, Inc. PHUN climbed 13.1% to close at $1.38 after gaining 6% on Friday.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 13.1% to settle at $1.55.
- Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF gained 12.6% to settle at $2.24.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF rose 12.2% to close at $1.01. Can-Fite BioPharma plans to submit its marketing application plan to the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its lead drug candidate Piclidenoson for moderate to severe psoriasis.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER climbed 10.6% to close at $0.52. Alkaline Water recently announced it has identified an estimated $4.5 to $5 million in annual expense reductions and margin enhancements.
- Nyxoah S.A. NYXH rose 10.1% to close at $8.81 after the company received FDA IDE approval to initiate the ACCCESS study of Genio in complete concentric collapse patients.
- Rafael Holdings, Inc. RFL climbed 9.7% to close at $2.37. Rafael Holdings, last month, posted Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.
- NextNav Inc. NN gained 9.1% to close at $2.40. NextNav’s10% owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners LP acquired a total of 19,631 shares at an average price of $2.15.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 8.2% to close at $1.06.
- Titan Machinery Inc. TITN gained 8.1% to close at $24.70. Titan Machinery agreed to acquire Heartland Ag Systems for $110 million.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated NSYS gained 7.9% to close at $15.86.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFU surged 7.7% to close at $2.52. Wah Fu Education Group reported cooperation with Sichuan International Studies University and Dotease Information for online education platform development.
- ICL Group Ltd ICL gained 4.7% to close at $9.59. ICL signed Memorandum of Understanding with Aleees for production of lithium iron phosphate battery cathode materials.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 24.1% to close at $5.16 on Monday.
- TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dipped 19.7% to settle at $7.61. EW Healthcare Partners recently announced extension of TherapeuticsMD tender offer.
- Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc FRLN dropped 18.9% to close at $0.90. Freeline Therapeutics announced the presentation of safety and initial efficacy data from the first cohort of the Phase 1/2 B-LIEVE trial for FLT180a for hemophilia B.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS dipped 18.5% to close at $0.9696.
- Uxin Limited UXIN fell 18.1% to settle at $0.7981.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dipped 17.8% to close at $1.11.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 17.2% to settle at $0.2075.
- Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ fell 17% to close at $1.56.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX dropped 16.9% to close at $0.1995. Aditxt shares jumped 50% on Friday after the company's Adimune therapeutic program completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP fell 16.4% to close at $0.4724. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced the timely completion of construction on its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN dipped 16.3% to settle at $38.76 after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded their rating of the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI fell 16% to settle at $4.82.
- Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN dipped 15.8% to close at $7.71. Byrna sold its 40mm legacy business to Facta Global of Canada.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA declined 15.6% to close at $0.92.
- Endo International plc ENDP dropped 15.4% to close at $0.51.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH fell 14.7% to settle at $0.8614.
- Ontrak, Inc. OTRK dropped 14.5% to close at $1.12.
- Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX fell 14.3% to settle at $4.68. Tango Therapeutics was selected to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes.
- Duolingo, Inc. DUOL dropped 14.3% to close at $94.30 after Keybanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR declined 14.2% to close at $3.09.
- Fastly, Inc. FSLY dropped 14% to close at $11.61 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $18 to $12.
- The RealReal, Inc. REAL fell 14% to close at $2.52.
- FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI dipped 13.9% to close at $3.67.
- CI&T Inc CINT dropped 13.6% to close at $11.21.
- Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX fell 13% to close at $16.55.
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN declined 12.9% to close at $8.06.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL fell 12.3% to settle at $2.78 after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance.
- Novonix Limited NVX fell 12.2% to close at $6.14.
- uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL fell 11.8% to close at $1.20.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX declined 11.8% to close at $67.15. Novavax announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to secure an initial 3.2 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 11.5% to close at $0.2035 after gaining 9% on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
- Twitter, Inc. TWTR shares fell 11.3% to close at $12.35 after Elon Musk on Friday filed to terminate his proposed deal with the company. Wedbush and Baird also lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI dropped 10.8% to close at $1.65.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 10.6% to settle at $53.88 amid a weekend decrease in the price of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD dipped 10% to close at $54.70. Shares of several Chinese companies at large traded lower amid a resurgence in COVID cases which has caused the closure of Macau casinos.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO fell 9.6% to close at $5.06. The government of Macau has ordered to close shutters on all of its casinos and other commercial establishments in an effort to curb the resurgence of coronavirus outbreak.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM dropped 9.5% to close at $108.38 amid overall market weakness as stocks fell in anticipation of this week's CPI report and the start of the earnings season.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA dropped 9.4% to settle at $109.57. China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Sunday imposed fines on technology giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, among other firms, for failing to comply with its anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions.
- Roku, Inc. ROKU dipped 9.1% to close at $85.86.
- SeqLL Inc. SQL fell 8.9% to close at $0.9562.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 8.6% to close at $18.51.
- O-I Glass, Inc. OI fell 8.5% to close at $12.35. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $15 to $13.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 7.9% to close at $5.12.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA dropped 6.6% to close at $703.03 amid overall market weakness. Also, the stock has seen volatility amid CEO Elon Musk's offer to acquire Twitter. Musk has recently backed away from the deal.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN fell 6.5% to close at $52.81. Shares of casinos traded lower after Macau announced casino closures amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS dipped 6.3% to close at $32.21. The government of Macau has ordered to close shutters on all of its casinos and other commercial establishments in an effort to curb the resurgence of coronavirus outbreak.
- United Maritime Corporation USEA shares fell 5.6% to close at $7.08 after gaining 6% on Friday.
- Netflix, Inc. NFLX dropped 5.2% to close at $177.34 amid overall market weakness as stocks fell following last week's strength. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BiotechnologyCasinos & GamingCommunications EquipmentConsumer DiscretionaryHealth CareInformation TechnologyMovers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas