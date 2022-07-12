ñol

Alibaba, Zoom Video And 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 12, 2022 5:35 AM | 10 min read

Gainers

  • Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares climbed 161.9% to close at $6.81 on Monday on heavy volume amid mention of the stock on social media.
  • Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX shares surged 159% to close at $23.00 on Monday after the company said its treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis was well tolerated in a Phase 2a study.
  • La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC climbed 81% to close at $6.14 after Innoviva entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $5.95 per share and an incremental $0.28 per share for additional cash proceeds, or an implied enterprise value of approximately $149 million.
  • Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM gained 40.4% to close at $0.3370 after the company announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA under the special protocol assessment process on the design, endpoints and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid to begin in Q4.
  • Volcon, Inc. VLCN rose 40% to close at $2.24. Volcon received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following delivery.
  • Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG gained 34.4% to close at $1.20. Glory Star entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
  • SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX surged 32.6% to close at $2.85.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares rose 27.2% to close at $2.57 after the company announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
  • Kalera Public Limited Company KAL gained 20.4% to settle at $6.21. Kalera recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC climbed 20.1% to close at $29.45. Shares of Trump Digital business combination partner Digital World Acquisition gained following Friday news Elon Musk is backing away from his proposed Twitter deal.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS jumped 19.9% to close at $0.2160.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. TH gained 19.2% to close at $9.07.
  • Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX climbed 18.2% to close at $16.45. Ventyx Biosciences recently announced topline Phase 1 data for peripheral NLRP3 inhibitor VTX2735.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS gained 17.4% to close at $1.01. Hillstream BioPharma recently announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH jumped 17.1% to settle at $0.41. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.
  • Veru Inc. VERU rose 14.9% to settle at $15.30.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE gained 13.4% to close at $2.7250.
  • Phunware, Inc. PHUN climbed 13.1% to close at $1.38 after gaining 6% on Friday.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 13.1% to settle at $1.55.
  • Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF gained 12.6% to settle at $2.24.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF rose 12.2% to close at $1.01. Can-Fite BioPharma plans to submit its marketing application plan to the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its lead drug candidate Piclidenoson for moderate to severe psoriasis.
  • The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER climbed 10.6% to close at $0.52. Alkaline Water recently announced it has identified an estimated $4.5 to $5 million in annual expense reductions and margin enhancements.
  • Nyxoah S.A. NYXH rose 10.1% to close at $8.81 after the company received FDA IDE approval to initiate the ACCCESS study of Genio in complete concentric collapse patients.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. RFL climbed 9.7% to close at $2.37. Rafael Holdings, last month, posted Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.
  • NextNav Inc. NN gained 9.1% to close at $2.40. NextNav’s10% owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners LP acquired a total of 19,631 shares at an average price of $2.15.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 8.2% to close at $1.06.
  • Titan Machinery Inc. TITN gained 8.1% to close at $24.70. Titan Machinery agreed to acquire Heartland Ag Systems for $110 million.
  • Nortech Systems Incorporated NSYS gained 7.9% to close at $15.86.
  • Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFU surged 7.7% to close at $2.52. Wah Fu Education Group reported cooperation with Sichuan International Studies University and Dotease Information for online education platform development.
  • ICL Group Ltd ICL gained 4.7% to close at $9.59. ICL signed Memorandum of Understanding with Aleees for production of lithium iron phosphate battery cathode materials.

 

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL fell 24.1% to close at $5.16 on Monday.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD dipped 19.7% to settle at $7.61. EW Healthcare Partners recently announced extension of TherapeuticsMD tender offer.
  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc FRLN dropped 18.9% to close at $0.90. Freeline Therapeutics announced the presentation of safety and initial efficacy data from the first cohort of the Phase 1/2 B-LIEVE trial for FLT180a for hemophilia B.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS dipped 18.5% to close at $0.9696.
  • Uxin Limited UXIN fell 18.1% to settle at $0.7981.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM dipped 17.8% to close at $1.11.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 17.2% to settle at $0.2075.
  • Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ fell 17% to close at $1.56.
  • Aditxt, Inc. ADTX dropped 16.9% to close at $0.1995. Aditxt shares jumped 50% on Friday after the company's Adimune therapeutic program completed a toxicology study indicating a favorable safety profile of ADI-100.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. KRBP fell 16.4% to close at $0.4724. Kiromic BioPharma recently announced the timely completion of construction on its expanded current good manufacturing practice manufacturing facility in Houston.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN dipped 16.3% to settle at $38.76 after analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded their rating of the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI fell 16% to settle at $4.82.
  • Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN dipped 15.8% to close at $7.71. Byrna sold its 40mm legacy business to Facta Global of Canada.
  • Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA declined 15.6% to close at $0.92.
  • Endo International plc ENDP dropped 15.4% to close at $0.51.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH fell 14.7% to settle at $0.8614.
  • Ontrak, Inc. OTRK dropped 14.5% to close at $1.12.
  • Tango Therapeutics, Inc. TNGX fell 14.3% to settle at $4.68. Tango Therapeutics was selected to join the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes.
  • Duolingo, Inc. DUOL dropped 14.3% to close at $94.30 after Keybanc downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR declined 14.2% to close at $3.09.
  • Fastly, Inc. FSLY dropped 14% to close at $11.61 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered its price target from $18 to $12.
  • The RealReal, Inc. REAL fell 14% to close at $2.52.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI dipped 13.9% to close at $3.67.
  • CI&T Inc CINT dropped 13.6% to close at $11.21.
  • Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX fell 13% to close at $16.55.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN declined 12.9% to close at $8.06.
  • Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL fell 12.3% to settle at $2.78 after the company issued Q2 EPS guidance.
  • Novonix Limited NVX fell 12.2% to close at $6.14.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. UCL fell 11.8% to close at $1.20.
  • Novavax, Inc. NVAX declined 11.8% to close at $67.15. Novavax announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to secure an initial 3.2 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNA fell 11.5% to close at $0.2035 after gaining 9% on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals recently announced rescheduling of special meeting to approve reverse stock split.
  • Twitter, Inc. TWTR shares fell 11.3% to close at $12.35 after Elon Musk on Friday filed to terminate his proposed deal with the company. Wedbush and Baird also lowered their price targets on the stock.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. RELI dropped 10.8% to close at $1.65.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 10.6% to settle at $53.88 amid a weekend decrease in the price of Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. PDD dipped 10% to close at $54.70. Shares of several Chinese companies at large traded lower amid a resurgence in COVID cases which has caused the closure of Macau casinos.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited MLCO fell 9.6% to close at $5.06. The government of Macau has ordered to close shutters on all of its casinos and other commercial establishments in an effort to curb the resurgence of coronavirus outbreak.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM dropped 9.5% to close at $108.38 amid overall market weakness as stocks fell in anticipation of this week's CPI report and the start of the earnings season.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA dropped 9.4% to settle at $109.57. China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) on Sunday imposed fines on technology giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings, among other firms, for failing to comply with its anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions.
  • Roku, Inc. ROKU dipped 9.1% to close at $85.86.
  • SeqLL Inc. SQL fell 8.9% to close at $0.9562.
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS fell 8.6% to close at $18.51.
  • O-I Glass, Inc. OI fell 8.5% to close at $12.35. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $15 to $13.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN fell 7.9% to close at $5.12.
  • Tesla, Inc. TSLA dropped 6.6% to close at $703.03 amid overall market weakness. Also, the stock has seen volatility amid CEO Elon Musk's offer to acquire Twitter. Musk has recently backed away from the deal.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN fell 6.5% to close at $52.81. Shares of casinos traded lower after Macau announced casino closures amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS dipped 6.3% to close at $32.21. The government of Macau has ordered to close shutters on all of its casinos and other commercial establishments in an effort to curb the resurgence of coronavirus outbreak.
  • United Maritime Corporation USEA shares fell 5.6% to close at $7.08 after gaining 6% on Friday.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX dropped 5.2% to close at $177.34 amid overall market weakness as stocks fell following last week's strength. Broader U.S. economic concerns ahead of this week's CPI report have weighed on market sentiment.

