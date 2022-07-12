Alibaba, Zoom Video And 76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN shares climbed 161.9% to close at $6.81 on Monday on heavy volume amid mention of the stock on social media.

shares climbed 161.9% to close at $6.81 on Monday on heavy volume amid mention of the stock on social media. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. PLRX shares surged 159% to close at $23.00 on Monday after the company said its treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis was well tolerated in a Phase 2a study.

shares surged 159% to close at $23.00 on Monday after the company said its treatment for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis was well tolerated in a Phase 2a study. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company LJPC climbed 81% to close at $6.14 after Innoviva entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $5.95 per share and an incremental $0.28 per share for additional cash proceeds, or an implied enterprise value of approximately $149 million.

climbed 81% to close at $6.14 after Innoviva entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company for $5.95 per share and an incremental $0.28 per share for additional cash proceeds, or an implied enterprise value of approximately $149 million. Iterum Therapeutics plc ITRM gained 40.4% to close at $0.3370 after the company announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA under the special protocol assessment process on the design, endpoints and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid to begin in Q4.

gained 40.4% to close at $0.3370 after the company announced that it has reached an agreement with the FDA under the special protocol assessment process on the design, endpoints and statistical analysis of a Phase 3 clinical trial for oral sulopenem etzadroxil-probenecid to begin in Q4. Volcon, Inc. VLCN rose 40% to close at $2.24. Volcon received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following delivery.

rose 40% to close at $2.24. Volcon received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders, which, if finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue following delivery. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited GSMG gained 34.4% to close at $1.20. Glory Star entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.

gained 34.4% to close at $1.20. Glory Star entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction. SKYX Platforms Corp. SKYX surged 32.6% to close at $2.85.

surged 32.6% to close at $2.85. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT shares rose 27.2% to close at $2.57 after the company announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.

shares rose 27.2% to close at $2.57 after the company announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL gained 20.4% to settle at $6.21. Kalera recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor.

gained 20.4% to settle at $6.21. Kalera recently entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor. Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC climbed 20.1% to close at $29.45. Shares of Trump Digital business combination partner Digital World Acquisition gained following Friday news Elon Musk is backing away from his proposed Twitter deal.

climbed 20.1% to close at $29.45. Shares of Trump Digital business combination partner Digital World Acquisition gained following Friday news Elon Musk is backing away from his proposed Twitter deal. COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS jumped 19.9% to close at $0.2160.

jumped 19.9% to close at $0.2160. Target Hospitality Corp. TH gained 19.2% to close at $9.07.

gained 19.2% to close at $9.07. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX climbed 18.2% to close at $16.45. Ventyx Biosciences recently announced topline Phase 1 data for peripheral NLRP3 inhibitor VTX2735.

climbed 18.2% to close at $16.45. Ventyx Biosciences recently announced topline Phase 1 data for peripheral NLRP3 inhibitor VTX2735. Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS gained 17.4% to close at $1.01. Hillstream BioPharma recently announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

gained 17.4% to close at $1.01. Hillstream BioPharma recently announced a collaboration with Sapien Biosciences in cancer treatments to evaluate the synergy of HSB-1216 with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Waitr Holdings Inc. WTRH jumped 17.1% to settle at $0.41. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries.

jumped 17.1% to settle at $0.41. Waitr recently announced a new partnership with Burq to allow deliveries from several new retail industries. Veru Inc. VERU rose 14.9% to settle at $15.30.

rose 14.9% to settle at $15.30. Regional Health Properties, Inc. RHE gained 13.4% to close at $2.7250.

gained 13.4% to close at $2.7250. Phunware, Inc. PHUN climbed 13.1% to close at $1.38 after gaining 6% on Friday.

climbed 13.1% to close at $1.38 after gaining 6% on Friday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO rose 13.1% to settle at $1.55.

rose 13.1% to settle at $1.55. Laird Superfood, Inc. LSF gained 12.6% to settle at $2.24.

gained 12.6% to settle at $2.24. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. CANF rose 12.2% to close at $1.01. Can-Fite BioPharma plans to submit its marketing application plan to the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its lead drug candidate Piclidenoson for moderate to severe psoriasis.

rose 12.2% to close at $1.01. Can-Fite BioPharma plans to submit its marketing application plan to the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its lead drug candidate Piclidenoson for moderate to severe psoriasis. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. WTER climbed 10.6% to close at $0.52. Alkaline Water recently announced it has identified an estimated $4.5 to $5 million in annual expense reductions and margin enhancements.

climbed 10.6% to close at $0.52. Alkaline Water recently announced it has identified an estimated $4.5 to $5 million in annual expense reductions and margin enhancements. Nyxoah S.A. NYXH rose 10.1% to close at $8.81 after the company received FDA IDE approval to initiate the ACCCESS study of Genio in complete concentric collapse patients.

rose 10.1% to close at $8.81 after the company received FDA IDE approval to initiate the ACCCESS study of Genio in complete concentric collapse patients. Rafael Holdings, Inc. RFL climbed 9.7% to close at $2.37. Rafael Holdings, last month, posted Q3 loss of $0.28 per share.

climbed 9.7% to close at $2.37. Rafael Holdings, last month, posted Q3 loss of $0.28 per share. NextNav Inc. NN gained 9.1% to close at $2.40. NextNav’s10% owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners LP acquired a total of 19,631 shares at an average price of $2.15.

gained 9.1% to close at $2.40. NextNav’s10% owner Wocap Global Opportunity Investment Partners LP acquired a total of 19,631 shares at an average price of $2.15. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 8.2% to close at $1.06.

gained 8.2% to close at $1.06. Titan Machinery Inc. TITN gained 8.1% to close at $24.70. Titan Machinery agreed to acquire Heartland Ag Systems for $110 million.

gained 8.1% to close at $24.70. Titan Machinery agreed to acquire Heartland Ag Systems for $110 million. Nortech Systems Incorporated NSYS gained 7.9% to close at $15.86.

gained 7.9% to close at $15.86. Wah Fu Education Group Limited WAFU surged 7.7% to close at $2.52. Wah Fu Education Group reported cooperation with Sichuan International Studies University and Dotease Information for online education platform development.

surged 7.7% to close at $2.52. Wah Fu Education Group reported cooperation with Sichuan International Studies University and Dotease Information for online education platform development. ICL Group Ltd ICL gained 4.7% to close at $9.59. ICL signed Memorandum of Understanding with Aleees for production of lithium iron phosphate battery cathode materials.

