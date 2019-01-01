ñol

ProMIS Neurosciences
(NASDAQ:PMN)
$5.18
-0.02[-0.38%]
At close: Sep 16
$6.40
1.2200[23.55%]
After Hours: 6:11PM EDT
ProMIS Neurosciences Stock (NASDAQ:PMN), Quotes and News Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock (NASDAQ: PMN)

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc is focused on the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple system atrophy. The company also plans to investigate additional synucleionapathies, including Parkinson's disease, and dementia with Lewy bodies. It primarily operates in Canada.
ProMIS Neurosciences Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ: PMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are ProMIS Neurosciences's (PMN) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for ProMIS Neurosciences.

Q
What is the target price for ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) stock?
A

There is no analysis for ProMIS Neurosciences

Q
Current Stock Price for ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN)?
A

The stock price for ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ: PMN) is $5.18 last updated September 16, 2022, 7:47 PM UTC.

Q
Does ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProMIS Neurosciences.

Q
When is ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) reporting earnings?
A

ProMIS Neurosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for ProMIS Neurosciences.

Q
What sector and industry does ProMIS Neurosciences (PMN) operate in?
A

ProMIS Neurosciences is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.