Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
On Thursday, 75 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD).
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 1123.11% to reach its new 52-week high.
- Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 0.0% down thereafter.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs on Thursday:
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $536.57.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares set a new yearly high of $182.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares hit a yearly high of $156.56. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares hit a yearly high of $171.78. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares set a new yearly high of $314.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.23% on the session.
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $120.92. Shares traded up 2.74%.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 2.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $603.78 for a change of up 2.46%.
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.28 on Thursday, moving up 0.88%.
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.74 on Thursday, moving up 1.1%.
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares hit a yearly high of $512.12. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) shares set a new yearly high of $723.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.92% on the session.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) shares hit a yearly high of $332.73. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
- America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.96.
- Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) stock set a new 52-week high of $241.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.54%.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $717.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.12%.
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit $314.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares broke to $223.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $41.47 this morning. The stock was up 15.55% on the session.
- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock made a new 52-week high of $2,130.63 Thursday. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares hit a yearly high of $180.71. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.62%.
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $159.37.
- Steris (NYSE:STE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $250.00. Shares traded down 0.08%.
- Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.47 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%.
- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.
- Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.02%.
- Vistra (NYSE:VST) shares hit $24.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit $65.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.02%.
- Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares were down 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.79.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) stock set a new 52-week high of $163.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
- Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares hit $34.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.1%.
- Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.99 Thursday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
- Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.99. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.
- ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) shares were down 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.79.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.
- Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.47%.
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.30. Shares traded down 1.26%.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares were down 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.97 for a change of down 1.21%.
- Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.43 on Thursday, moving up 10.7%.
- Euronav (NYSE:EURN) shares set a new yearly high of $12.53 this morning. The stock was up 7.74% on the session.
- Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.89 with a daily change of down 1.09%.
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.41.
- Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.94%.
- Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) shares were up 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.98.
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.37. The stock was up 11.76% for the day.
- BRC (NYSE:BRCC) shares hit $29.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.73%.
- Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares broke to $79.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
- Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%.
- Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.86 with a daily change of up 4.19%.
- Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares were up 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46 for a change of up 0.32%.
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.38. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
- The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares hit $23.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
- Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.81%.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) shares hit $16.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.74%.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.79. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.
- FTAC Emerald (NASDAQ:EMLD) shares hit $9.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- Innovative International (NASDAQ:IOAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.04 Thursday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.89. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ:UTAA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.14. Shares traded up 0.3%.
- Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.
- Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.91 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) shares hit $10.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) shares hit a yearly high of $5.14. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session.
- EdtechX Holdings (NASDAQ:EDTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
- Fintech Ecosystem Dev (NASDAQ:FEXD) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.98 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Viveon Health Acq (AMEX:VHAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.23. Shares traded up 0.05%.
- Kairous Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KACL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Bull Horn Hldgs (NASDAQ:BHSE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.85 with a daily change of up 36.84%.
- Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares set a new yearly high of $8.85 this morning. The stock was up 32.75% on the session.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares hit $3.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1123.11%.
