Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday, 75 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) .

The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD).

. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 1123.11% to reach its new 52-week high.

Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 0.0% down thereafter.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs on Thursday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $536.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares set a new yearly high of $182.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares hit a yearly high of $156.56. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares hit a yearly high of $171.78. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares set a new yearly high of $314.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.23% on the session.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $120.92. Shares traded up 2.74%.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 2.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $603.78 for a change of up 2.46%.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.28 on Thursday, moving up 0.88%.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.74 on Thursday, moving up 1.1%.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares hit a yearly high of $512.12. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) shares set a new yearly high of $723.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.92% on the session.

Aon (NYSE:AON) shares hit a yearly high of $332.73. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.96.

Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) stock set a new 52-week high of $241.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.54%.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $717.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.12%.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit $314.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares broke to $223.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $41.47 this morning. The stock was up 15.55% on the session.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock made a new 52-week high of $2,130.63 Thursday. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares hit a yearly high of $180.71. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.62%.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $159.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $250.00. Shares traded down 0.08%.

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.47 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.02%.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) shares hit $24.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.

Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit $65.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.02%.

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares were down 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.79.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) stock set a new 52-week high of $163.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.

Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares hit $34.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.1%.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.99 Thursday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.99. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) shares were down 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.79.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.

Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.47%.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.30. Shares traded down 1.26%.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares were down 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.97 for a change of down 1.21%.

Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.43 on Thursday, moving up 10.7%.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) shares set a new yearly high of $12.53 this morning. The stock was up 7.74% on the session.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.89 with a daily change of down 1.09%.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.41.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.94%.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) shares were up 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.98.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.37. The stock was up 11.76% for the day.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) shares hit $29.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.73%.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares broke to $79.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%.

Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.86 with a daily change of up 4.19%.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares were up 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46 for a change of up 0.32%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.38. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares hit $23.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.

Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.81%.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) shares hit $16.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.74%.

Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.79. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.

FTAC Emerald (NASDAQ:EMLD) shares hit $9.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.

Innovative International (NASDAQ:IOAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.04 Thursday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.89. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ:UTAA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.14. Shares traded up 0.3%.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.

Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.91 for a change of 0.0% (flat).

Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) shares hit $10.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) shares hit a yearly high of $5.14. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session.

EdtechX Holdings (NASDAQ:EDTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

Fintech Ecosystem Dev (NASDAQ:FEXD) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.98 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.

Viveon Health Acq (AMEX:VHAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.23. Shares traded up 0.05%.

Kairous Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KACL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

Bull Horn Hldgs (NASDAQ:BHSE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.85 with a daily change of up 36.84%.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares set a new yearly high of $8.85 this morning. The stock was up 32.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.85 this morning. The stock was up 32.75% on the session. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares hit $3.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1123.11%.

