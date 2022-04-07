 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2022 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

 

 

On Thursday, 75 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs:

  • The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH).
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD).
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 1123.11% to reach its new 52-week high.
  • Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares suffered the most, as they hit a 52-week high but moved 0.0% down thereafter.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs on Thursday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares were up 0.61% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $536.57.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares set a new yearly high of $182.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) shares hit a yearly high of $156.56. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
  • AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) shares hit a yearly high of $171.78. The stock traded up 1.46% on the session.
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) shares set a new yearly high of $314.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.23% on the session.
  • Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $120.92. Shares traded up 2.74%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) shares were up 2.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $603.78 for a change of up 2.46%.
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) shares set a new 52-week high of $69.85 on Thursday, moving up 0.94%.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.28 on Thursday, moving up 0.88%.
  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.74 on Thursday, moving up 1.1%.
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares hit a yearly high of $512.12. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) shares set a new yearly high of $723.49 this morning. The stock was up 1.92% on the session.
  • Aon (NYSE:AON) shares hit a yearly high of $332.73. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • America Movil (NYSE:AMX) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.96.
  • Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG) stock set a new 52-week high of $241.35 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.54%.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $717.97 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.12%.
  • McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares hit $314.13 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares broke to $223.45 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.2%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares set a new yearly high of $41.47 this morning. The stock was up 15.55% on the session.
  • AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) stock made a new 52-week high of $2,130.63 Thursday. The stock was up 2.35% for the day.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares hit a yearly high of $180.71. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.65 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.62%.
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $159.37.
  • Steris (NYSE:STE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $250.00. Shares traded down 0.08%.
  • Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.47 on Thursday, moving up 0.64%.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.
  • Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.73 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.02%.
  • Vistra (NYSE:VST) shares hit $24.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.
  • Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.90 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.29%.
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares hit $65.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.02%.
  • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) shares were down 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $118.79.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) stock set a new 52-week high of $163.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
  • Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares hit $34.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.1%.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $213.99 Thursday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
  • Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.99. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.
  • ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) shares were down 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.79.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.17%.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.23 Thursday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.69 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.47%.
  • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $27.30. Shares traded down 1.26%.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares were down 1.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.97 for a change of down 1.21%.
  • Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.43 on Thursday, moving up 10.7%.
  • Euronav (NYSE:EURN) shares set a new yearly high of $12.53 this morning. The stock was up 7.74% on the session.
  • Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $31.89 with a daily change of down 1.09%.
  • MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.41.
  • Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.89 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.94%.
  • Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) shares were up 7.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.98.
  • Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.37. The stock was up 11.76% for the day.
  • BRC (NYSE:BRCC) shares hit $29.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.73%.
  • Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) shares broke to $79.50 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
  • Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%.
  • Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $11.86 with a daily change of up 4.19%.
  • Artivion (NYSE:AORT) shares were up 0.32% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46 for a change of up 0.32%.
  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.38. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) shares hit $23.99 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Duff & Phelps Global (NYSE:DPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.45 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.81%.
  • Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) shares hit $16.44 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.74%.
  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.79. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.
  • FTAC Emerald (NASDAQ:EMLD) shares hit $9.83 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • Innovative International (NASDAQ:IOAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
  • GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.04 Thursday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.89. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
  • UTA Acquisition (NASDAQ:UTAA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.14. Shares traded up 0.3%.
  • Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.64%.
  • Blue Ocean Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOCN) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.91 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) shares hit $10.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) shares hit a yearly high of $5.14. The stock traded up 2.89% on the session.
  • EdtechX Holdings (NASDAQ:EDTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.11 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • Fintech Ecosystem Dev (NASDAQ:FEXD) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.98 Thursday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Viveon Health Acq (AMEX:VHAQ) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.23. Shares traded up 0.05%.
  • Kairous Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KACL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Bull Horn Hldgs (NASDAQ:BHSE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.85 with a daily change of up 36.84%.
  • Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) shares set a new yearly high of $8.85 this morning. The stock was up 32.75% on the session.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares hit $3.07 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1123.11%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

Related Articles (ABC + ABBV)

Analyst Ratings For AbbVie
CNBC's Final Trades: CVS Health, AbbVie, iShares US Aerospace & Defense ETF And This 'All-Weather' Stock
Allergan Shares Topline Data For Twice Daily Vuity (Pilocarpine) In Blurry Vision Study
AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): The Winning Streak Continues
AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): The Winning Streak Continues
12 Stocks That Moved From Tuesday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-ftwNews Options Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com