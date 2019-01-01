QQQ
Range
8.76 - 10.47
Vol / Avg.
275.2K/197.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.67 - 12.3
Mkt Cap
974.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
99M
Outstanding
Sigma Lithium Corp dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium. The company is developing the hard rock lithium spodumene deposits in the Americas, located in its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. The Project will be powered by clean and renewable energy. The processing plant will use state-of-the art water recirculation circuits combined with dry stacking tailings management, to reuse 100% of the water and not to create tailing dams.

Sigma Lithium Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sigma Lithium (SGML) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sigma Lithium's (SGML) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sigma Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Sigma Lithium (SGML) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) was reported by B of A Securities on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SGML to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sigma Lithium (SGML)?

A

The stock price for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML) is $9.84 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sigma Lithium (SGML) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sigma Lithium.

Q

When is Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) reporting earnings?

A

Sigma Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sigma Lithium (SGML) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sigma Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Sigma Lithium (SGML) operate in?

A

Sigma Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.