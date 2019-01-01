Sigma Lithium Corp dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium. The company is developing the hard rock lithium spodumene deposits in the Americas, located in its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. The Project will be powered by clean and renewable energy. The processing plant will use state-of-the art water recirculation circuits combined with dry stacking tailings management, to reuse 100% of the water and not to create tailing dams.