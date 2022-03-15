 Skip to main content

96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 4:51am   Comments
Gainers

  • Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: VOLT) shares surged 94.7% to close at $5.88 on Monday after the company announced it would be acquired for $6 per share.
  • Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) surged 54% to settle at $22.90. Incannex Healthcare recently completed a preliminary analysis of data from its Phase 2 trial of a cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) rose 48.4% to close at $2.73 after the company announced its subsidiary Teal Drones has been selected by the Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit and U.S. Army to compete in the Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 Program of Record.
  • Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) jumped 37.6% to settle at $1.6920. Q&K shares recently announced an ADS ratio change.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares gained 25.7% to close at $3.96.
  • Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) jumped 31.9% to settle at $26.55 after Rio Tinto proposed to acquire the company at C$34 per share.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) rose 31.1% to close at $1.77 after jumping 26% on Friday.
  • Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) gained 30.5% to settle at $22.85 following a Wall Street Journal report indicating a consortium of private-equity firms including Elliott Management is in advanced talks to acquire the company in a deal valued around $15 billion.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN)jumped 28.4% to close at $6.52.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) gained 25.7% to settle at $3.96. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused grain and fertilizer supply concerns, which has lifted agriculture stocks.
  • Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) jumped 22.9% to settle at $15.63.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) gained 22.7% to close at $3.19.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) jumped 21.4% to close at $4.59 following Q4 results.
  • Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) gained 21.1% to close at $29.36. Atento is said to tap Goldman to explore options including sale, Bloomberg reported.
  • Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) climbed 20.6% to settle at $3.04.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) gained 20.2% to close at $1.6714.
  • FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) rose 18.9% to close at $9.45.
  • CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) gained 18.2% to close at $2.14.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) surged 16.7% to settle at $0.91. Guardforce AI recently agreed to acquire Shenzhen Keweien and Guangzhou Kewei for $10 million.
  • Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) gained 16.4% to settle at $1.49.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) surged 14.1% to close at $4.05.
  • Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 12.1% to close at $0.1727 after dropping around 12% on Friday.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) jumped 12% to close at $151.92. The Pfizer- BioNTech vaccine is only moderately effective against the omicron variant when tested in children ages 5 to 15. According to a study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Abt Associates, the shot showed 59% efficacy in those ages 12 to 15 and 31% in those ages 5 to 11.
  • SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) gained 11.2% to close at $0.60. SuperCom, last month, announced pricing of $4.7 million registered direct offering.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares climbed 11.7% to close at $0.4802 after jumping 24% on Friday.
  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) gained 10.5% to close at $35.77.
  • Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) surged 10.4% to close at $6.35.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) gained 9% to close at $71.65. Signet Jewelers suspended business interaction with Russian-owned entities, Reuters reported.
  • Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) surged 9% to close at $3.40. Sonendo is expected report financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) gained 8.6% to close at $150.07 after the company announced the first participant has been dosed in a clinical trial of an experimental HIV trimer mRNA vaccine.
  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) gained 8.6% to close at $2.78.
  • Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) climbed 8.5% to settle at $0.4449.
  • Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) gained 7.1% to close at $5.43 after the company announced a new commercial developer contract.

Losers

  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares tumbled 60.9% to close at $4.16 on Monday after the company's Phase 3 PIVOT trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) fell 47.9% to close at $2.56. JP Morgan downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from Neutral to Underweight and announced a $3.5 price target.
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS) dipped 47.7% to close at $0.9935.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares fell 47.4% to close at $0.4142 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
  • Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) fell 40.6% to close at $5.88. Apyx Medical received notification of pending FDA medical device safety communication related to its advanced energy products.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) dropped 39.6% to close at $1.33.
  • Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) fell 33.9% to close at $2.44.
  • iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) dipped 33.8% to settle at $1.21.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 33.7% to settle at $0.3020. Waitr Hldgs posted a Q4 adjusted loss of $0.04 per share.
  • Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) dropped 33.5% to close at $1.97.
  • Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: SPAQ) declined 33.5% to close at $6.57.
  • Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) dropped 32.1% to close at $0.2252.
  • MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) fell 29.8% to settle at $3.44.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) dropped 28.2% to close at $1.83 following Q4 results.
  • Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) dropped 27.8% to close at $4.80. JP Morgan downgraded Hello Group from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $7 price target.
  • Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH) fell 27.5% to close at $1.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dropped 27% to settle at $5.15. JP Morgan downgraded Dada Nexus from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $7.5 price target.
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) fell 27% to close at $3.98.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 26.3% to close at $0.1800.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) dropped 26.1% to settle at $1.39.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) fell 25.8% to close at $1.32.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) dipped 25.7% to close at $1.39.
  • ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) fell 25.5% to settle at $2.42.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) fell 25.2% to close at $12.54.
  • Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) declined 24.8% to close at $11.65.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) fell 24.8% to settle at $2.00. Cango, last week, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) dropped 24.1% to close at $0.30.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dropped 24.1% to close at $2.11 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight and announced a $2 price target.
  • Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) fell 23.6% to close at $0.9550.
  • VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) fell 23.3% to close at $3.65.
  • Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) dropped 23.3% to settle at $5.27.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 23.2% to close at $21.02 after dipping 20% on Friday.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) fell 23.2% to close at $4.38.
  • BitNile Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NILE) fell 23.1% to settle at $0.60.
  • Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) dipped 23% to close at $6.93.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) fell 22.2% to settle at $0.6850.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) dropped 22% to close at $0.67.
  • Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) dropped 22% to settle at $1.28.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) fell 22% to close at $2.95.
  • JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) fell 21.5% to settle at $24.50. JP Morgan downgraded JOYY from Overweight to Underweight and announced a $25 price target.
  • Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV) dipped 21.4% to settle at $5.50.
  • Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) fell 20.8% to close at $1.98.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 20.6% to close at $0.9996.
  • Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 20.5% to settle at $25.53. JP Morgan downgraded Pinduoduo from Overweight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $105 to $23.
  • Empire Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EP) dropped 20.3% to close at $14.10.
  • Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) dipped 19.2% to close at $1.60.
  • X Financial (NYSE: XYF) fell 19.2% to close at $2.11.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 18.2% to settle at $46.07.
  • Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) dropped 18.2% to close at $0.9330.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) fell 18% to close at $16.23.
  • Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) declined 18% to settle at $7.14 following Q4 results.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) dropped 17.8% to settle at $1.75.
  • VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) fell 17.7% to settle at $5.95.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) dropped 17.3% to close at $4.63.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) dipped 14.3% to close at $1.33.
  • Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) shares fell 14.9% to close at $3.31.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) dropped 13.7% to close at $19.86.
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) fell 12.2% to close at $0.5618. Dagang Feng disclosed a 30.6% active stake in 36Kr Holdings.
  • Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) shares fell 10.1% to close at $1.24 after surging 40% on Friday.
  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) fell 6.2% to close at $0.5393.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 6.1% to close at $0.9953 after jumping 37% on Friday.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) fell 5.7% to settle at $6.25 after dropping 22% on Friday.
  • OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) fell 5.7% to close at $0.6979. OceanPal reported the receipt of Nasdaq notice.

