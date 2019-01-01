QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.27 - 1.49
Vol / Avg.
1.6M/389.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.07 - 3.12
Mkt Cap
14.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
9.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 4:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 11:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 4:56PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Jun 30, 2021, 2:31PM
Houston American Energy Corp is an independent oil and gas company focused on the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. Its properties, and operations, are in the U.S. Permian Basin, U.S. Gulf Coast region, particularly Texas and Louisiana, and in the South American country of Colombia. The company's exploration and development projects are focused on existing property interests, and future acquisition of additional property interests, in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Houston American Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Houston American Energy (HUSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Houston American Energy (AMEX: HUSA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Houston American Energy's (HUSA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Houston American Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Houston American Energy (HUSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Houston American Energy (AMEX: HUSA) was reported by CK Cooper on July 19, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting HUSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 174.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Houston American Energy (HUSA)?

A

The stock price for Houston American Energy (AMEX: HUSA) is $1.455 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Houston American Energy (HUSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 15, 2010.

Q

When is Houston American Energy (AMEX:HUSA) reporting earnings?

A

Houston American Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Houston American Energy (HUSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Houston American Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Houston American Energy (HUSA) operate in?

A

Houston American Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.