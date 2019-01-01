ñol

Empire Petroleum
(AMEX:EP)
19.44
0.16[0.83%]
At close: Jun 10
Empire Petroleum (AMEX:EP), Quotes and News Summary

Empire Petroleum (AMEX: EP)

Day High/Low18.65 - 19.66
52 Week High/Low13.09 - 24.9
Open / Close19.02 / 19.4
Float / Outstanding10.2M / 20.1M
Vol / Avg.51.1K / 43.4K
Mkt Cap390.6M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price21.61
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.51
Total Float10.2M
Empire Petroleum Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas in the United States. All of the company's producing properties are located in Louisiana, Texas, North Dakota, and Montana. It generates revenue from Oil and Gas sales.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-17
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.150
REV13.046M

Empire Petroleum Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Empire Petroleum (EP) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Empire Petroleum (AMEX: EP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Empire Petroleum's (EP) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Empire Petroleum.

Q
What is the target price for Empire Petroleum (EP) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Empire Petroleum

Q
Current Stock Price for Empire Petroleum (EP)?
A

The stock price for Empire Petroleum (AMEX: EP) is $19.44 last updated June 10, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Empire Petroleum (EP) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empire Petroleum.

Q
When is Empire Petroleum (AMEX:EP) reporting earnings?
A

Empire Petroleum’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Q
Is Empire Petroleum (EP) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Empire Petroleum.

Q
What sector and industry does Empire Petroleum (EP) operate in?
A

Empire Petroleum is in the Energy sector and Oil & Gas E&P industry. They are listed on the AMEX.