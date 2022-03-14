 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

95 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 14, 2022 4:52am   Comments
Share:
95 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Marygold Companies (NYSE: MGLD) shares surged 89.4% to close at $4.11 on Friday after dropping 21% on Thursday.
  • TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) gained 49.3% to close at $9.51.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) jumped 45% to settle at $0.7796 after the company agreed to acquire Shenzhen Keweien and Guangzhou Kewei for $10 million.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 42.6% to settle at $1.9250 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) rose 40.8% to close at $1.38 after jumping around 13% on Thursday.
  • Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) jumped 37.4% to settle at $1.06.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares gained 36.7% to settle at $0.9449. Altamira Therapeutics reported in vitro efficacy data for bentrio nasal spray in protecting against Sars-CoV-2 omicron variant.
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) shares surged 35.3% to settle at $3.99.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) gained 33.1% to close at $1.69.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) jumped 26.2% to settle at $1.35.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) rose 25.3% to close at $1.88 following a 138% surge on Thursday.
  • Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) jumped 24.7% to close at $3.63.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares surged 24% to close at $0.4299 after dropping 7% on Thursday.
  • Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) jumped 22.5% to settle at $1.74.
  • Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: DRTS) surged 21.4% to close at $11.80.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) gained 21.2% to close at $2.57.
  • Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) jumped 21% to close at $14.16. Incannex Healthcare completed a preliminary analysis of data from its Phase 2 trial of a cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).
  • Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) gained 20.8% to close at $1.22.
  • Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) climbed 20.1% to close at $21.46 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IDW) gained 19.4% to settle at $2.09.
  • Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) surged 19.4% to close at $9.42.
  • Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) jumped 19.1% to close at $3.55.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) surged 18.9% to settle at $0.3368. CNS Pharmaceuticals reiterated its progress for lead product candidate.
  • Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) gained 17.7% to close at $10.23 on Friday. Pearson received second 854.2p/share proposal on March 7 and the company unanimously rejected second proposal.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) surged 17.7% to settle at $0.7299.
  • Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) gained 17.2% to settle at $0.76.
  • Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) rose 17.1% to close at $1.05.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) surged 15.7% to close at $0.7870.
  • Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) gained 15.6% to close at $4.22.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) surged 15.4% to settle at $5.10 following Q4 results.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) jumped 15.2% to close at $7.08.
  • Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) gained 15.2% to close at $0.9098.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) jumped 14.9% to close at $2.31. Mammoth Energy Services recently reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 32.7% year-over-year to $57.23 million.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) gained 14.6% to close at $17.92 following strong quarterly sales.
  • DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) surged 14.5% to close at $0.6150.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 14.1% to close at $15.90. Red Robin reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 40.9% year-on-year, to $283.38 million.
  • CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) climbed 13.9% to close at $7.55 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) climbed 10.9% to close at $10.73.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) gained 10.3% to close at $2.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG) rose 8.8% to close at $0.8592 after jumping 14% on Thursday.

 

Losers

  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares fell 45.8% to settle at $0.6836 on Friday after the company announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 44% to close at $1.89 following a Bloomberg report titled 'Didi Global Said To Halt Hong Kong Listing Plan On Cybersecurity Probe.'
  • Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) dipped 38.2% to settle at $1.05.
  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares tumbled 36.3% to close at $1.49 on Friday. RLX Technology reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17.7% year-on-year, to $298.8 million (RMB1.9 billion), missing the consensus of $367.8 million.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 32.7% to settle at $0.5730 after the company said Q4 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 32.1% to close at $2.46 on Friday.
  • LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) fell 30.4% to close at $3.00 following Q4 results.
  • Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) dipped 29.3% to close at $28.24. Indonesia Energy recently filed for an offering of up to 9,100,000 shares.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) dropped 27.6% to close at $3.61. Imperial Petroleum announced agreement to acquire 2 product tankers for $31 million.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) dropped 27.4% to close at $3.93 after the company reported Q4 results and discontinued its once lead prostate cancer candidate.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 26.6% to settle at $0.3669 following Q4 results.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 26.5% to close at $2.19.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YMM) fell 26% to close at $5.18.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) fell 25.9% to close at $3.20 after surging around 43% on Thursday.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) dropped 25.3% to settle at $5.08.
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 24.7% to close at $10.71 after the company reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings.
  • Tilly's, Inc.. (NYSE: TLYS) fell 24.1% to close at $9.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 EPS and net sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) dipped 23.9% to close at $9.89.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 23.4% to settle at $0.6101. Hoth Therapeutics shares jumped 39% on Thursday following circulation of an FDA AccessData.gov listing which showed the company's c-KIT-targeting candidate received orphan-drug designation.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) dropped 22.8% to close at $10.89.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 22.8% to settle at $1.49.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) dipped 22.5% to close at $6.63.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 22.2% to close at $3.29 after declining 5% on Thursday.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dropped 21.9% to settle at $1.21. Calyxt recently reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 86% year-on-year, to $1.94 million, missing the consensus of $2.64 million.
  • Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) fell 21.5% to close at $0.7549.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dropped 21.4% to settle at $0.7382.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dipped 21.2% to close at $1.52 after the company said FY21 EPS results were higher year over year.
  • MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) dropped 21.2% to settle at $7.33.
  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) dipped 20.6% to close at $0.3427. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted a Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 20.5% to close at $27.36.
  • Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) fell 20.4% to close at $4.68. Lufax recently reported Q4 earnings results.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares fell 20.1% to settle at $75.01 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) dipped 20% to close at $0.72 following Q4 results.
  • FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) fell 20% to settle at $7.95.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) dropped 19.2% to close at $9.85.
  • Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) dropped 19.1% to close at $2.25.
  • Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) declined 18.4% to settle at $1.60.
  • Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) fell 18.7% to close at $7.70.
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) dropped 18.4% to settle at $15.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) dipped 18.1% to close at $6.41 following Q4 results.
  • CEA Industries Inc.. (NASDAQ: CEAD) fell 17.7% to settle at $1.81. CEA Industries shares gained 7% on Thursday after the company reported it signed a $2.1 million contract.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 17.6% to close at $2.01.
  • 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 17.1% to settle at $13.23 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 16.9% to settle at $2.99. Barnwell Industries reported appointment of new director.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dipped 15.6% to close at $4.23.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) dipped 15.5% to close at $1.63.
  • Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) fell 15.5% to settle at $3.27 following Q4 results.
  • BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 15.3% to close at $0.5420.
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) dropped 15.3% to settle at $6.73.
  • CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) dipped 15.1% to close at $28.16
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) dipped 14.3% to close at $6.70.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) dropped 7.9% to close at $3.15. AgriFORCE Growing Systems recently announced a binding letter of intent to acquire Deroose Planta NV.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 7.6% to close at $38.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) dipped 7% to close at $40.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 net sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZEST) fell 6.6% to close at $3.15 after gaining 6% on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACRX + AEI)

50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
18 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com