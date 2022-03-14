95 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Marygold Companies (NYSE: MGLD) shares surged 89.4% to close at $4.11 on Friday after dropping 21% on Thursday.
- TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) gained 49.3% to close at $9.51.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) jumped 45% to settle at $0.7796 after the company agreed to acquire Shenzhen Keweien and Guangzhou Kewei for $10 million.
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 42.6% to settle at $1.9250 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) rose 40.8% to close at $1.38 after jumping around 13% on Thursday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) jumped 37.4% to settle at $1.06.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares gained 36.7% to settle at $0.9449. Altamira Therapeutics reported in vitro efficacy data for bentrio nasal spray in protecting against Sars-CoV-2 omicron variant.
- 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) shares surged 35.3% to settle at $3.99.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) gained 33.1% to close at $1.69.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) jumped 26.2% to settle at $1.35.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) rose 25.3% to close at $1.88 following a 138% surge on Thursday.
- Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) jumped 24.7% to close at $3.63.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares surged 24% to close at $0.4299 after dropping 7% on Thursday.
- Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) jumped 22.5% to settle at $1.74.
- Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: DRTS) surged 21.4% to close at $11.80.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) gained 21.2% to close at $2.57.
- Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) jumped 21% to close at $14.16. Incannex Healthcare completed a preliminary analysis of data from its Phase 2 trial of a cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA).
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) gained 20.8% to close at $1.22.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) climbed 20.1% to close at $21.46 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IDW) gained 19.4% to settle at $2.09.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) surged 19.4% to close at $9.42.
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) jumped 19.1% to close at $3.55.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) surged 18.9% to settle at $0.3368. CNS Pharmaceuticals reiterated its progress for lead product candidate.
- Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) gained 17.7% to close at $10.23 on Friday. Pearson received second 854.2p/share proposal on March 7 and the company unanimously rejected second proposal.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) surged 17.7% to settle at $0.7299.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) gained 17.2% to settle at $0.76.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) rose 17.1% to close at $1.05.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) surged 15.7% to close at $0.7870.
- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) gained 15.6% to close at $4.22.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) surged 15.4% to settle at $5.10 following Q4 results.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) jumped 15.2% to close at $7.08.
- Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) gained 15.2% to close at $0.9098.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) jumped 14.9% to close at $2.31. Mammoth Energy Services recently reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 32.7% year-over-year to $57.23 million.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) gained 14.6% to close at $17.92 following strong quarterly sales.
- DSS, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) surged 14.5% to close at $0.6150.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 14.1% to close at $15.90. Red Robin reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 40.9% year-on-year, to $283.38 million.
- CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) climbed 13.9% to close at $7.55 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) climbed 10.9% to close at $10.73.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) gained 10.3% to close at $2.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG) rose 8.8% to close at $0.8592 after jumping 14% on Thursday.
Losers
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares fell 45.8% to settle at $0.6836 on Friday after the company announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 44% to close at $1.89 following a Bloomberg report titled 'Didi Global Said To Halt Hong Kong Listing Plan On Cybersecurity Probe.'
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) dipped 38.2% to settle at $1.05.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares tumbled 36.3% to close at $1.49 on Friday. RLX Technology reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17.7% year-on-year, to $298.8 million (RMB1.9 billion), missing the consensus of $367.8 million.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 32.7% to settle at $0.5730 after the company said Q4 sales results were lower year over year.
- Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 32.1% to close at $2.46 on Friday.
- LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) fell 30.4% to close at $3.00 following Q4 results.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: INDO) dipped 29.3% to close at $28.24. Indonesia Energy recently filed for an offering of up to 9,100,000 shares.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) dropped 27.6% to close at $3.61. Imperial Petroleum announced agreement to acquire 2 product tankers for $31 million.
- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) dropped 27.4% to close at $3.93 after the company reported Q4 results and discontinued its once lead prostate cancer candidate.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 26.6% to settle at $0.3669 following Q4 results.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 26.5% to close at $2.19.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YMM) fell 26% to close at $5.18.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) fell 25.9% to close at $3.20 after surging around 43% on Thursday.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) dropped 25.3% to settle at $5.08.
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 24.7% to close at $10.71 after the company reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings.
- Tilly's, Inc.. (NYSE: TLYS) fell 24.1% to close at $9.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 EPS and net sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) dipped 23.9% to close at $9.89.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 23.4% to settle at $0.6101. Hoth Therapeutics shares jumped 39% on Thursday following circulation of an FDA AccessData.gov listing which showed the company's c-KIT-targeting candidate received orphan-drug designation.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) dropped 22.8% to close at $10.89.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 22.8% to settle at $1.49.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) dipped 22.5% to close at $6.63.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 22.2% to close at $3.29 after declining 5% on Thursday.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dropped 21.9% to settle at $1.21. Calyxt recently reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 86% year-on-year, to $1.94 million, missing the consensus of $2.64 million.
- Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) fell 21.5% to close at $0.7549.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dropped 21.4% to settle at $0.7382.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) dipped 21.2% to close at $1.52 after the company said FY21 EPS results were higher year over year.
- MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) dropped 21.2% to settle at $7.33.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) dipped 20.6% to close at $0.3427. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted a Q4 loss of $0.06 per share.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 20.5% to close at $27.36.
- Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) fell 20.4% to close at $4.68. Lufax recently reported Q4 earnings results.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares fell 20.1% to settle at $75.01 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) dipped 20% to close at $0.72 following Q4 results.
- FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) fell 20% to settle at $7.95.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) dropped 19.2% to close at $9.85.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) dropped 19.1% to close at $2.25.
- Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) declined 18.4% to settle at $1.60.
- Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) fell 18.7% to close at $7.70.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) dropped 18.4% to settle at $15.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.
- Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) dipped 18.1% to close at $6.41 following Q4 results.
- CEA Industries Inc.. (NASDAQ: CEAD) fell 17.7% to settle at $1.81. CEA Industries shares gained 7% on Thursday after the company reported it signed a $2.1 million contract.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 17.6% to close at $2.01.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 17.1% to settle at $13.23 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 16.9% to settle at $2.99. Barnwell Industries reported appointment of new director.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) dipped 15.6% to close at $4.23.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) dipped 15.5% to close at $1.63.
- Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) fell 15.5% to settle at $3.27 following Q4 results.
- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) fell 15.3% to close at $0.5420.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) dropped 15.3% to settle at $6.73.
- CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) dipped 15.1% to close at $28.16
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) dipped 14.3% to close at $6.70.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) dropped 7.9% to close at $3.15. AgriFORCE Growing Systems recently announced a binding letter of intent to acquire Deroose Planta NV.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 7.6% to close at $38.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) dipped 7% to close at $40.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 net sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZEST) fell 6.6% to close at $3.15 after gaining 6% on Thursday.
