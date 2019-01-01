QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/95.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2 - 4.57
Mkt Cap
23.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
3.22
EPS
0.11
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 2:32AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 11:41AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 1:22PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 10:17AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 10:09AM
Barnwell Industries Inc is an oil and gas firm. Its areas of operations include acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and natural gas. The company's operating segment includes Oil and natural gas, Contract drilling, Land investment, and Others. It generates maximum revenue from the Oil and natural gas segment. It operates in two geographical segments the United States, which generates a majority of revenue; and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.110
REV5.454M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.160
REV4.614M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Barnwell Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barnwell Industries (BRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barnwell Industries (AMEX: BRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barnwell Industries's (BRN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barnwell Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Barnwell Industries (BRN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barnwell Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Barnwell Industries (BRN)?

A

The stock price for Barnwell Industries (AMEX: BRN) is $2.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barnwell Industries (BRN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 22, 2008 to stockholders of record on September 4, 2008.

Q

When is Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) reporting earnings?

A

Barnwell Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Barnwell Industries (BRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barnwell Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Barnwell Industries (BRN) operate in?

A

Barnwell Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.