Other companies in Pearson’s space includes: DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN), Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL), Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO), News (NASDAQ:NWSA) and New York Times (NYSE:NYT).
The latest price target for Pearson (NYSE: PSO) was reported by Berenberg on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pearson (NYSE: PSO) is $8.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2021.
Pearson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pearson.
Pearson is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.