Range
8.05 - 8.29
Vol / Avg.
931.8K/491.9K
Div / Yield
0.27/3.20%
52 Wk
7.68 - 12.39
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
52.81
Open
8.11
P/E
17.13
EPS
0.22
Shares
757.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
U.K.-listed Pearson is the world's largest educational provider. The company has been disposing of noncore businesses such as the Financial Times, The Economist, and publishing house Penguin, and is now focused on being an educational resource and testing provider. While Pearson's primary activity centres on higher-level education, the firm also has significant operations in providing clinical assessments, professional certification and testing.

Pearson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pearson (PSO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pearson (NYSE: PSO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pearson's (PSO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pearson (PSO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pearson (NYSE: PSO) was reported by Berenberg on October 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PSO to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pearson (PSO)?

A

The stock price for Pearson (NYSE: PSO) is $8.28 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pearson (PSO) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2021.

Q

When is Pearson (NYSE:PSO) reporting earnings?

A

Pearson does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pearson (PSO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pearson.

Q

What sector and industry does Pearson (PSO) operate in?

A

Pearson is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.