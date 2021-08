Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 83 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.63 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 13.53%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.