Range
6.56 - 6.97
Vol / Avg.
7.3K/13.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.46 - 18.45
Mkt Cap
33.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.65
P/E
-
Shares
4.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides health services. It is a franchiser and operator of healthcare salons. The company operates in two segments namely Relaxation Salon, and Digital Preventative Healthcare. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Relaxation Salon business segment. Geographically, the company generates a major share of its revenue from Japan.

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV

MEDIROM Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MEDIROM Healthcare (MRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ: MRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MEDIROM Healthcare's (MRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MEDIROM Healthcare (MRM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MEDIROM Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for MEDIROM Healthcare (MRM)?

A

The stock price for MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ: MRM) is $6.8001 last updated Today at 4:57:58 PM.

Q

Does MEDIROM Healthcare (MRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MEDIROM Healthcare.

Q

When is MEDIROM Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRM) reporting earnings?

A

We are an FPI and not obliged to release the earnings quarterly for the first two years. Thus, our interim earnings release for FY2021 is planned to be released in the end of October.

Q

Is MEDIROM Healthcare (MRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MEDIROM Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does MEDIROM Healthcare (MRM) operate in?

A

MEDIROM Healthcare is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.