Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2019 10:35am   Comments
On Friday morning, 73 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Noteworthy Points:

  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Global Boatworks Holdings (OTC: GBBT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR)'s stock actually fell; It moved 0.72% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $218.30 on Friday, moving up 0.71%.
  • American Tower (NYSE: AMT) shares were down 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $224.72 for a change of down 0.68%.
  • Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) shares broke to $140.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.1%.
  • Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $260.67 with a daily change of down 0.17%.
  • Tokio Marine Holdings (OTC: TKOMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.30. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
  • Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.46%.
  • General Mills (NYSE: GIS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.80 on Friday morning, moving up 1.07%.
  • Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $313.98. Shares traded up 0.52%.
  • Church & Dwight Co (NYSE: CHD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $79.56 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $124.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.11%.
  • Carlsberg (OTC: CABGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.
  • PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.10. The stock traded up 10.82% on the session.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares broke to $170.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLO) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.90 on Friday, moving flat%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock set a new 52-week high of $161.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.87%.
  • Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) shares set a new yearly high of $253.29 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
  • Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $109.44. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.88 on Friday, moving up 0.35%.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.72 on Friday, moving up 0.03%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares set a new yearly high of $134.61 this morning. The stock was down 0.21% on the session.
  • HCP (NYSE: HCP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.39. Shares traded up 0.03%.
  • NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares were up 1.86% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.24.
  • Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.48 on Friday morning, moving up 0.7%.
  • Comml Intl Bank (Egypt) (OTC: CIBEY) shares hit $4.49 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $257.94 on Friday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Idacorp (NYSE: IDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $106.83. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
  • W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $88.56.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $417.49. The stock traded up 1.4% on the session.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares hit $123.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
  • Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN) shares set a new yearly high of $83.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares were up 0.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $56.15.
  • Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares were up 1.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $91.60 for a change of up 1.43%.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS: CBOE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $122.43. Shares traded up 0.07%.
  • J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ: JJSF) shares were up 0.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $193.28.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.01 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.26 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.54%.
  • Murphy USA (NYSE: MUSA) shares set a new yearly high of $92.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
  • Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • Capcom (OTC: CCOEY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.44. The stock traded up 2.48% on the session.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ: VLYPP) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $137.92 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
  • California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) shares were up 0.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $55.32.
  • Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ: PEGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.10 with a daily change of up 1.6%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) shares were down 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $121.21.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were up 1.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.00.
  • James River Group Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.23. The stock traded up 0.57% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.04 on Friday morning, moving up 0.55%.
  • Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares hit a yearly high of $88.07. The stock traded up 5.84% on the session.
  • Li Ning Co (OTC: LNNGF) shares broke to $2.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $22.13. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Quantum (OTC: QMCO) shares set a new yearly high of $5.74 this morning. The stock was up 1.6% on the session.
  • SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $260.87. The stock traded down 0.52% on the session.
  • Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.57 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
  • Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ: GOODP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.70. The stock traded down 0.72% on the session.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares were up 1.47% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.72 for a change of up 1.47%.
  • CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares hit $24.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.86%.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.38. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
  • United Health Products (OTC: UEEC) shares broke to $2.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.
  • Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.75 with a daily change of up 0.84%.
  • GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) shares broke to $0.95 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.25%.
  • Cannara Biotech (OTC: LOVFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.20. The stock was up 35.97% for the day.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares broke to $6.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.61%.
  • ENGlobal (NASDAQ: ENG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.30 on Friday morning, moving up 11.82%.
  • Cartier Resources (OTC: ECRFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.9%.
  • Kore Mining (OTC: ERKAF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.28 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Redstar Gold (OTC: RGCTF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 41.3% on the session.
  • First Foods Group (OTC: FIFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.60 on Friday, moving up 11.93%.
  • Mistral Ventures (OTC: MILV) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0019. The stock was up 84.62% for the day.
  • Gryphon Resources (OTC: GRYO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 8.57%.
  • Jubilant Flame Intl (OTC: JFIL) shares hit $0.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 18.52%.
  • China Networks Intl Hldgs (OTC: CNWHF) shares were up 684.31% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 684.31%.
  • Global Boatworks Holdings (OTC: GBBT) shares set a new yearly high of $0.11 this morning. The stock was up 15.0% on the session.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

