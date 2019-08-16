Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday morning, 73 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Noteworthy Points:

NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) 's stock actually fell; It moved 0.72% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs: