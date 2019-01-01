QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
2.2/3.78%
52 Wk
46.29 - 62.8
Mkt Cap
39.6B
Payout Ratio
19.54
Open
-
P/E
10.91
EPS
154.01
Shares
679.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Dating back to 1879, Tokio Marine is Japan's oldest insurance company and was its top property and casualty insurer in terms of market share for many decades. After mergers of its smaller rivals in the past few years, the company is now roughly the same size in the domestic nonlife market as MS&AD and Sompo Holdings, but it remains the most valuable listed Japanese insurer in terms of market capitalization due to its larger overseas business portfolio. The majority of its overseas business is in the U.S., where it has purchased four specialty insurers since 2008: Philadelphia Consolidated, Delphi Financial, HCC, and PURE. It is a member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu group and holds minority stakes in a number of group companies that also rank among its shareholders.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tokio Marine Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tokio Marine Holdings (TKOMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCPK: TKOMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tokio Marine Holdings's (TKOMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tokio Marine Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tokio Marine Holdings (TKOMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tokio Marine Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Tokio Marine Holdings (TKOMF)?

A

The stock price for Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCPK: TKOMF) is $58.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:52:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tokio Marine Holdings (TKOMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tokio Marine Holdings.

Q

When is Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCPK:TKOMF) reporting earnings?

A

Tokio Marine Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tokio Marine Holdings (TKOMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tokio Marine Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tokio Marine Holdings (TKOMF) operate in?

A

Tokio Marine Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.