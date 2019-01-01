QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.13 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/51.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.9
Mkt Cap
5.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
25.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 11:18AM
First Foods Group Inc is a smaller reporting company focused on developing specialty chocolate product line and related IP through its Holy Cacao subsidiary. In addition, it is also involved in merchant cash advance participations. Key revenue is derived from merchant cash advance income.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Foods Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Foods Group (FIFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Foods Group (OTCQB: FIFG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Foods Group's (FIFG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for First Foods Group.

Q

What is the target price for First Foods Group (FIFG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for First Foods Group

Q

Current Stock Price for First Foods Group (FIFG)?

A

The stock price for First Foods Group (OTCQB: FIFG) is $0.209 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:33:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Foods Group (FIFG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Foods Group.

Q

When is First Foods Group (OTCQB:FIFG) reporting earnings?

A

First Foods Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is First Foods Group (FIFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Foods Group.

Q

What sector and industry does First Foods Group (FIFG) operate in?

A

First Foods Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.