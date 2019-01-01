|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of First Foods Group (OTCQB: FIFG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for First Foods Group.
There is no analysis for First Foods Group
The stock price for First Foods Group (OTCQB: FIFG) is $0.209 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:33:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for First Foods Group.
First Foods Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for First Foods Group.
First Foods Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.