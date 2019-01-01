Jubilant Flame International Ltd is engaged in providing technical support services for the development of new nutrition material and products to customers. The technical support focuses on a nutrition food series that is selling in the USA market. Currently, the nutrition food series include SEA-BUCKTHORN and Organic Sprouting Powder. SEA-BUCKTHORN is highly beneficial to heart disease, diabetes and boosts the immune system treatment, and Organic Sprouting Powder contains a high level of plant protein.