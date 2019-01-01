QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/361.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
19.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 9:32AM
Jubilant Flame International Ltd is engaged in providing technical support services for the development of new nutrition material and products to customers. The technical support focuses on a nutrition food series that is selling in the USA market. Currently, the nutrition food series include SEA-BUCKTHORN and Organic Sprouting Powder. SEA-BUCKTHORN is highly beneficial to heart disease, diabetes and boosts the immune system treatment, and Organic Sprouting Powder contains a high level of plant protein.

Jubilant Flame Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jubilant Flame Intl (JFIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jubilant Flame Intl (OTCQB: JFIL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jubilant Flame Intl's (JFIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jubilant Flame Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Jubilant Flame Intl (JFIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jubilant Flame Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Jubilant Flame Intl (JFIL)?

A

The stock price for Jubilant Flame Intl (OTCQB: JFIL) is $0.05405 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:32:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jubilant Flame Intl (JFIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jubilant Flame Intl.

Q

When is Jubilant Flame Intl (OTCQB:JFIL) reporting earnings?

A

Jubilant Flame Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jubilant Flame Intl (JFIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jubilant Flame Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Jubilant Flame Intl (JFIL) operate in?

A

Jubilant Flame Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.