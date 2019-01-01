United Health Products Inc is a US-based company. It mainly manufactures and markets a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The company's product HemoStyp is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose, which is naturally designed to absorb exudate from superficial wounds and helps control bleeding. It markets its product to dental and medical markets as well as, sports, military and veterinary sectors, and others. The company's trademarks include Boo Boo Strips; The Ultimate Bandage; Hemostrips; and Nik Fix.