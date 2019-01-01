QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:36AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
United Health Products Inc is a US-based company. It mainly manufactures and markets a patented hemostatic gauze for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The company's product HemoStyp is derived from regenerated oxidized cellulose, which is naturally designed to absorb exudate from superficial wounds and helps control bleeding. It markets its product to dental and medical markets as well as, sports, military and veterinary sectors, and others. The company's trademarks include Boo Boo Strips; The Ultimate Bandage; Hemostrips; and Nik Fix.

United Health Products Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Health Products (UEEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Health Products (OTCPK: UEEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Health Products's (UEEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Health Products.

Q

What is the target price for United Health Products (UEEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Health Products

Q

Current Stock Price for United Health Products (UEEC)?

A

The stock price for United Health Products (OTCPK: UEEC) is $0.47 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:47:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Health Products (UEEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Health Products.

Q

When is United Health Products (OTCPK:UEEC) reporting earnings?

A

United Health Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Health Products (UEEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Health Products.

Q

What sector and industry does United Health Products (UEEC) operate in?

A

United Health Products is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.