Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2021
Upgrades
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, ONE Gas had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.20 and a 52-week-low of $62.52. At the end of the last trading period, ONE Gas closed at $72.55.
- For Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Atmos Energy showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atmos Energy shows a 52-week-high of $104.99 and a 52-week-low of $84.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.14.
- For Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. Amcor earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.92 and a 52-week-low of $10.33. Amcor closed at $11.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Clarus earned $0.50 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. At the end of the last trading period, Clarus closed at $26.84.
- For Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Fate Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.16 and a 52-week-low of $43.60. At the end of the last trading period, Fate Therapeutics closed at $50.17.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. iRhythm Technologies earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $286.19 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. At the end of the last trading period, iRhythm Technologies closed at $89.18.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Edwards Lifesciences showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.27 and a 52-week-low of $78.44. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $116.90.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $2.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $220.24 and a 52-week-low of $154.76. United Parcel Service closed at $203.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from Underperform to Buy. In the third quarter, KeyCorp showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.57 and a 52-week-low of $15.25. At the end of the last trading period, KeyCorp closed at $22.76.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Huntsman had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.47 and a 52-week-low of $24.09. At the end of the last trading period, Huntsman closed at $31.91.
- For II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, II-VI had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.44 and a 52-week-low of $54.35. At the end of the last trading period, II-VI closed at $64.86.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sysco earned $0.83 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sysco shows a 52-week-high of $86.73 and a 52-week-low of $68.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.52.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Masco earned $0.99 in the third quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.67 and a 52-week-low of $51.97. At the end of the last trading period, Masco closed at $68.14.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Six Flags Entertainment showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $30.87. At the end of the last trading period, Six Flags Entertainment closed at $37.20.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:HST) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.02 and a 52-week-low of $13.16. At the end of the last trading period, Host Hotels & Resorts closed at $16.07.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Booking Holdings showed an EPS of $37.70, compared to $12.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2687.29 and a 52-week-low of $1860.73. At the end of the last trading period, Booking Holdings closed at $2124.93.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Comerica earned $1.90 in the third quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comerica shows a 52-week-high of $91.62 and a 52-week-low of $51.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.73.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Synovus Finl showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Synovus Finl shows a 52-week-high of $50.51 and a 52-week-low of $31.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.24.
Downgrades
- For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Jack In The Box had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.53 and a 52-week-low of $77.13. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $80.76.
- For Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE:MSGS) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Madison Square Garden earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.09 and a 52-week-low of $152.42. At the end of the last trading period, Madison Square Garden closed at $162.75.
- Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southern shows a 52-week-high of $67.54 and a 52-week-low of $56.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.97.
- For Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Haemonetics showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Haemonetics shows a 52-week-high of $142.11 and a 52-week-low of $49.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.90.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) was changed from Buy to Neutral.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Hologic earned $1.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hologic shows a 52-week-high of $85.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.83.
- For Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Syneos Health had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.18 and a 52-week-low of $64.18. At the end of the last trading period, Syneos Health closed at $99.03.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM) was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Livent had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.04 and a 52-week-low of $14.73. At the end of the last trading period, Livent closed at $25.37.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Albemarle had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $291.48 and a 52-week-low of $133.82. Albemarle closed at $243.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $3.95, compared to $3.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $130.96. At the end of the last trading period, Mohawk Industries closed at $175.14.
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $3.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.49. The current stock performance of Domino's Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $549.51 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $523.15.
- For Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $2.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $768.00 and a 52-week-low of $244.67. At the end of the last trading period, Sherwin-Williams closed at $342.76.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $15.37, compared to $8.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $686.62 and a 52-week-low of $441.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $670.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, EverQuote had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.96 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. EverQuote closed at $15.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Installed Building Prods had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The current stock performance of Installed Building Prods shows a 52-week-high of $141.10 and a 52-week-low of $93.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.50.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $78.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.79.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Jack Henry & Associates earned $1.38 in the first quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.98 and a 52-week-low of $141.65. Jack Henry & Associates closed at $162.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold.
Initiations
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Playtika Holding is set to $34.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.06 and a 52-week-low of $16.25. At the end of the last trading period, Playtika Holding closed at $17.16.
- Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for CenterPoint Energy is set to $29.00. CenterPoint Energy earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $19.31. At the end of the last trading period, CenterPoint Energy closed at $27.82.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Regenxbio. Regenxbio earned $1.37 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.26 and a 52-week-low of $27.02. At the end of the last trading period, Regenxbio closed at $32.13.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Compass Therapeutics is set to $8.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Therapeutics closed at $3.18.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Hostess Brands. In the third quarter, Hostess Brands showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. At the end of the last trading period, Hostess Brands closed at $18.95.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Grab Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GRAB). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Grab Hldgs.
- Dawson James initiated coverage on Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Genius Brands Intl is set to $5.00. For the third quarter, Genius Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.12 and a 52-week-low of $1.14. Genius Brands Intl closed at $1.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ:BFRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biofrontera is set to $11.00.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Gemini Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GMTX). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Gemini Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. At the end of the last trading period, Gemini Therapeutics closed at $2.43.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Xencor is set to $61.00. Xencor earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.34 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. Xencor closed at $33.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Quoin Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FREE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Whole Earth Brands is set to $16.00. For the third quarter, Whole Earth Brands had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Whole Earth Brands shows a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.61.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Apollo Endosurgery is set to $13.00. In the third quarter, Apollo Endosurgery showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.39 and a 52-week-low of $3.23. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Endosurgery closed at $7.64.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Virios Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Virios Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $16.71 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.58.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ:PI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Impinj is set to $100.00. For the third quarter, Impinj had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $38.52. At the end of the last trading period, Impinj closed at $81.91.
- With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC). The price target seems to have been set at $6.50 for UWM Holdings. The current stock performance of UWM Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.75.
