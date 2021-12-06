Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2021
Upgrades
- According to TD Securities, the prior rating for MAG Silver Corp (AMEX:MAG) was changed from Hold to Speculative Buy. For the third quarter, MAG Silver had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.43 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. MAG Silver closed at $15.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- R5 Capital upgraded the previous rating for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) from Hold to Buy. Best Buy Co earned $2.08 in the third quarter, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.97 and a 52-week-low of $95.93. At the end of the last trading period, Best Buy Co closed at $105.87.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Southern showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southern shows a 52-week-high of $67.54 and a 52-week-low of $56.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.83.
- Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) from Neutral to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.82. At the end of the last trading period, Petco Health and Wellness closed at $18.43.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Electronic Arts showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.30 and a 52-week-low of $120.08. Electronic Arts closed at $125.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Wells Fargo earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wells Fargo shows a 52-week-high of $52.56 and a 52-week-low of $28.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.75.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) from Reduce to Hold. Meta Platforms earned $3.22 in the third quarter, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meta Platforms shows a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $244.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $306.84.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) from In-Line to Outperform. Spirit Airlines earned $0.69 in the third quarter, compared to $2.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.49.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) was changed from Underperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, American Airlines Group showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $5.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $14.71. American Airlines Group closed at $16.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE:SAM) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $2.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1349.98 and a 52-week-low of $435.12. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Beer Co closed at $460.40.
- For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Beacon Roofing Supply earned $1.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.93 and a 52-week-low of $36.33. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $52.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Goldman Sachs Group showed an EPS of $14.93, compared to $8.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Goldman Sachs Group shows a 52-week-high of $426.16 and a 52-week-low of $234.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $382.73.
- According to Macquarie, the prior rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $179.37. At the end of the last trading period, ResMed closed at $254.78.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, SVB Finl Gr had an EPS of $6.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $763.22 and a 52-week-low of $337.83. SVB Finl Gr closed at $674.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.27 and a 52-week-low of $78.44. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $108.48.
- For The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Home Depot had an EPS of $3.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $416.56 and a 52-week-low of $246.59. Home Depot closed at $407.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Hibbett Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Hibbett had an EPS of $1.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current stock performance of Hibbett shows a 52-week-high of $101.65 and a 52-week-low of $41.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.08.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Lennox International had an EPS of $3.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.53. The current stock performance of Lennox International shows a 52-week-high of $356.36 and a 52-week-low of $266.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $316.04.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) from Neutral to Overweight. Steven Madden earned $0.82 in the third quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.56 and a 52-week-low of $32.10. Steven Madden closed at $46.03 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX), Fox Advisors downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Seagate Tech Hldgs had an EPS of $2.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current stock performance of Seagate Tech Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $116.93 and a 52-week-low of $58.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.41.
- For Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Bank of New York Mellon showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $39.45. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of New York Mellon closed at $54.88.
- For New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. New York Times earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.73 and a 52-week-low of $39.73. At the end of the last trading period, New York Times closed at $47.47.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $131.51. DocuSign closed at $135.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Chewy showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chewy shows a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.69.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Citigroup had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.29 and a 52-week-low of $56.20. Citigroup closed at $62.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for GrubHub Inc (NASDAQ:GRUB) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, GrubHub had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. GrubHub closed at $11.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, PNC Financial Services Gr had an EPS of $3.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.39. The current stock performance of PNC Financial Services Gr shows a 52-week-high of $217.60 and a 52-week-low of $139.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.73.
- For Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Novartis earned $1.71 in the third quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Novartis shows a 52-week-high of $98.52 and a 52-week-low of $79.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.00.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- UBS initiated coverage on Wallbox NV (NYSE:WBX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wallbox is set to $25.00.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CI&T is set to $17.00.
- EF Hutton initiated coverage on AMMO Inc (NASDAQ:POWW) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMMO is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.37 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. At the end of the last trading period, AMMO closed at $5.43.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN). The price target seems to have been set at $147.00 for Rivian Automotive.
- For Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Weave Communications is set to $22.00.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE:CTOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Custom Truck One Source is set to $10.00. In the third quarter, Custom Truck One Source showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Custom Truck One Source shows a 52-week-high of $11.36 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.22.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for CI&T.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Expensify is set to $27.00.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HTZ). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Hertz Global Holdings.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is set to $824.00. For the third quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $15.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $686.62 and a 52-week-low of $441.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $635.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN). The price target seems to have been set at $258.00 for Amgen. For the third quarter, Amgen had an EPS of $4.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $276.69 and a 52-week-low of $198.64. Amgen closed at $202.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Lulus Fashion Lounge.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set to $80.00. In the third quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gilead Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $56.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.56.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $271.00. For the third quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $4.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $221.72. Biogen closed at $223.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on PAR Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for PAR Technology. In the third quarter, PAR Technology showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.35 and a 52-week-low of $49.85. PAR Technology closed at $51.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham initiated coverage on SEMrush Holdings Inc (NYSE:SEMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for SEMrush Hldgs is set to $25.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.48 and a 52-week-low of $10.62. SEMrush Hldgs closed at $18.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Expensify Inc (NASDAQ:EXFY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Expensify is set to $45.00.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apple is set to $191.00. In the fourth quarter, Apple showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.30 and a 52-week-low of $116.21. At the end of the last trading period, Apple closed at $161.84.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.