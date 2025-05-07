Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Stock Shopping Again: Here Are 50+ Stocks The Congresswoman Bought

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has been actively buying stocks in 2025, including transactions that may have been perfectly timed during a market dip.

Here's the latest transactions made by the congresswoman in early May.

What Happened: Greene was ranked as the 24th best-performing member of Congress based on their trades in 2024. The Congresswoman gained 30.2% for the year, outperforming the S&P 500 gain of 24.9%.

With new trades placed throughout the early months of 2025, Greene could see huge returns again during the year.

Here are her most recent trades made on May 5, as shown on the Benzinga Government Trades page. All purchases made were listed as between $1,001 to $15,000 unless otherwise indicated.

Apple Inc AAPL

AbbVie ABBV

Adobe Inc ADBE

Applied Materials AMAT

Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Amazon.com Inc AMZN

American Express AXP

Boeing Co. BA

Bank of America BAC

BHP Group BHP

BP BP

Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRK

Blackstone Inc BX

Cardinal Health CAH

Caterpillar CAT

Cummins Inc CMI

Chevron Corporation CVX

Dell Technologies DELL

Digital Realty Trust DLR

Duke Energy DUK

Devon Energy DVN

FedEx Corporation FDX

Frontline PLC FRO

Gilead Sciences GILD : two separate purchases of $1,001 to $15,000

: two separate purchases of $1,001 to $15,000 Corning Inc GLW

Alphabet Inc GOOG

Goldman Sachs GS

Home Depot HD

The Hershey Company HSY

Intel Corporation INTC

Johnson & Johnson JNJ

JPMorgan Chase JPM

Kinder Morgan KMI

Eli Lilly And Co LLY

MercadoLibre MELI

Meta Platforms META

Merck Inc MRK

Morgan Stanley MS

Microsoft Corp MSFT

NextEra Energy NEE

ServiceNow Inc NOW

Norfolk Southern NSC : two separate purchases of $1,001 to $15,000

: two separate purchases of $1,001 to $15,000 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL

Occidental Petroleum OXY : two separate purchases of $1,001 to $15,000

: two separate purchases of $1,001 to $15,000 Palo Alto Networks PANW

Paychex Inc PAYX

Impinj Inc PI

Qualcomm Inc QCOM

Starbucks Corporation SBUX

Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW

Tesla Inc TSLA

United Parcel Service UPS

Visa Inc V

Walmart Inc WMT

In total, that's more than 50 different stocks bought and disclosed by Greene in the latest filing. Based on the purchase range of $1,001 to $15,000, this would make the transaction range over $50,000 and up to more than $800,000.

Read Also: Bill Named After Nancy Pelosi Could Ban Congress Members From Trading Stocks: What You Need To Know About The ‘PELOSI’ Act

Why It's Important: Members of Congress are allowed to buy and sell stocks as long as they properly disclose the transaction.

The process has drawn scrutiny from the public and retail investors as members of Congress could have inside information and time their trades accordingly. Committee assignments in particular, often draw red flags from investors.

Greene serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability and the House Committee on Homeland Security with several subcommittee appointments. The congresswoman's past trade in technology and cybersecurity stocks has drawn attention with her role within Homeland Security.

Greene’s past trades of Palantir Technologies and a Bitcoin ETF have drawn criticism along with the timing of her trades, as she is a close ally to President Donald Trump.

When asked previously about buying stocks earlier this year that soared days later after Trump announced a pause to tariffs, Greene brushed aside the criticism.

“I think that criticism is laughable. President Trump has been talking about tariffs for decades,” Greene told reporters when asked about the trades at a recent town hall event in Georgia in a clip shared by Unusual Whales. The congresswoman used the opportunity to boast about her stock performance, which ranked her as one of the top trading members of Congress in 2024.

“I don’t place my buys and sells," Greene said, citing an agreement she has with her portfolio manager, who handles all the buying and selling of stocks. “He did a great job. Guess what he did. He bought the dip. And that’s what anybody that has financial sense does."

Greene also said her portfolio manager did not have inside information, everything was public and a potential tariff pause wasn’t a secret.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has reintroduced legislation that would ban members of Congress from trading or holding individual stocks.

The bill is known as the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act, or PELOSI Act based on the first letter of each of the main words. The name takes aim at the congresswoman and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“Members of Congress should be fighting for the people they were elected to serve — not day trading at the expense of their constituents,” Hawley said. “Americans have seen politician after politician turn a profit using information not available to the general public.”

Hawley said the bill will help “restore Americans’ trust in our nation’s legislative body.”

Hawley’s bill is being reintroduced as President Donald Trump said he would support such a ban.

“Well, I watched Nancy Pelosi get rich through insider information, and I would be okay with it. If they send it to me, I would do it,” Trump told TIME.

Trump said he would sign the ban if the bill passes Congress.

While Pelosi makes headlines for her trades, it’s important to remember that it is both Republican and Democratic members of Congress who are profiting from buying and selling stocks and options while in office, with some trades coming with questionable timing or having a connection to committees they serve on.

In 2024, a list of the top-performing traders in Congress included six Republicans and four Democrats.

Photo: Shutterstock