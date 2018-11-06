Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2018 5:31am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $43.30 billion.
  • Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.
  • CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $47.20 billion.
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
  • Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
  • US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.
  • Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
  • Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
  • Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.6 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
  • Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $737.22 million.
  • The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
  • Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
  • JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
  • Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
  • PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $485.42 million.
  • Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $963.61 million.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
  • Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
  • ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $864.68 million.
  • Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $634.52 million.
  • Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $453.46 million.
  • Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

 

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
  • Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
  • Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $393.68 million.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $344.29 million.
  • Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $149.89 million.
  • Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $125.82 million.
  • Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $436.62 million.
  • GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $673.84 million.
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $482.21 million.
  • The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $405.61 million.
  • Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $756.53 million.
  • Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $907.97 million.
  • Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
  • Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
  • Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $933.36 million.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $305.08 million.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $202.46 million.
  • Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $267.00 million.
  • Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $366.17 million.
  • EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
  • Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $463.37 million.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $516.46 million.
  • Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $462.24 million.
  • Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $479.75 million.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $873.09 million.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
  • Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $556.26 million.
  • Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $506.32 million.
  • EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $594.93 million.
  • Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.
  • Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $769.35 million.
  • DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.
  • Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $362.50 million.
  • IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.
  • Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $125.81 million.
  • Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $205.09 million.
  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $25.16 billion.

