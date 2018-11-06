Earnings Scheduled For November 6, 2018
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $43.30 billion.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $15.37 billion.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $47.20 billion.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $6.02 billion.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
- Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
- US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $6.32 billion.
- Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.
- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
- Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.6 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $737.22 million.
- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
- Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $4.46 billion.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $485.42 million.
- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $963.61 million.
- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.
- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
- ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SERV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $864.68 million.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $634.52 million.
- Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ: LABL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $453.46 million.
- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.2 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
- Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $393.68 million.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $344.29 million.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $149.89 million.
- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $125.82 million.
- Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $436.62 million.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $673.84 million.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.32 per share on revenue of $482.21 million.
- The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $405.61 million.
- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $756.53 million.
- Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
- Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.7 per share on revenue of $907.97 million.
- Frontier Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: FTR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE: DPLO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $933.36 million.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $305.08 million.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.3 per share on revenue of $202.46 million.
- Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $267.00 million.
- Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $366.17 million.
- EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENLK) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $463.37 million.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $516.46 million.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.96 per share on revenue of $462.24 million.
- Primerica, Inc. (NYSE: PRI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.8 per share on revenue of $479.75 million.
- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $873.09 million.
- Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
- Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $556.26 million.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $506.32 million.
- EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $594.93 million.
- Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.
- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $769.35 million.
- DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $5.32 billion.
- Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ: IOSP) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $362.50 million.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $301.19 million.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $125.81 million.
- Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $205.09 million.
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.4 per share on revenue of $25.16 billion.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.