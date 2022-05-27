ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 3:41 AM | 11 min read

Gainers

  • Creatd, Inc. CRTD shares jumped 58.5% to close at $1.28 on Thursday. Creatd’s board approved a rights offering of up to $40 million for 20 million shares at $2 per unit.
  • Apyx Medical Corporation APYX rose 51.9% to settle at $5.62 after the company received the FDA 510(k) clearance for use of renuvion cosmetic technology in dermal resurfacing procedures.
  • Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG gained 51.2% to close at $0.70. Planet Green recently reported a $4 million offering.
  • SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares surged 41.1% to close at $3.33. SciSparc reported Ethics Committee approval to conduct a Phase IIb trial in Tourette Syndrome.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI climbed 37.5% to close at $0.2040. Guardion Health Sciences said its new Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites is now available for purchase on Amazon.
  • TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares jumped 37% to close at $0.87 after dipping 18% on Wednesday.
  • Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares climbed 31.8% to close at $0.8829 on Thursday. Healthcare Triangle recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.
  • EBET, Inc. EBET gained 31.3% to settle at $3.44.
  • VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS surged 29.6% to close at $1.49.
  • OpGen, Inc. OPGN gained 27.2% to settle at $0.4802 as the company reported publication of results from major clinical study using unyvero hospitalized pneumonia panel in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS rose 25.7% to close at $8.11. Alpha Tau Medical reported R&D expenses for quarter ended march 31, 2022 of $5.2 million.
  • Quotient Limited QTNT gained 25.6% to settle at $0.3536.
  • Baozun Inc. BZUN climbed 25.5% to close at $9.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
  • Talkspace, Inc. TALK gained 25.5% to settle at $1.33.
  • MOGU Inc. MOGU gained 25% to close at $2.20.
  • Modine Manufacturing Company MOD shares climbed 24.7% to settle at $10.85 as the company reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year, to $574.4 million, beating the consensus of $538.02 million.
  • GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 24% to close at $2.07. GeoVax Labs recently announced a registered direct offering and a private placement at $1.65 per share and issued unregistered preferred investment options for a combined total of roughly $20 million.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH gained 23.1% to close at $0.5175. Aspira Womens Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.
  • Integra Resources Corp. ITRG climbed 22.3% to close at $1.15.
  • Zhihu Inc. ZH rose 22.1% to close at $1.66. Zhihu reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 55.4% year-on-year to $117.2 million, beating the consensus of $107.3 million.
  • Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE gained 22% to close at $0.8050.
  • Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR jumped 21.9% to close at $162.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.
  • Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM jumped 21.7% to settle at $28.02.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI rose 21.6% to close at $0.8528.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.01 per share.
  • Eargo, Inc. EAR gained 20.8% to close at $1.28.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA climbed 20.8% to settle at $3.14.
  • Standard BioTools Inc. LAB rose 20.2% to close at $2.02.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB jumped 20% to settle at $4.44. Hindenburg Research recently tweeted Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs has been arrested in a murder for hire plot in California.
  • Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG gained 19.4% to close at $9.43.
  • Macy's, Inc. M climbed 19.3% to settle at $22.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES gained 19.1% to close at $2.12. Second Sight Medical Products Director Gregg Williams acquired a total of 222,598 shares at an average price of $1.97.
  • RumbleON, Inc. RMBL jumped 19% to close at $16.09.
  • Endo International plc ENDP gained 18.5% to close at $0.4709. Endo International recently initiated negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders regarding a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • QualTek Services Inc QTEK rose 18.3% to close at $1.68.
  • EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL gained 18.3% to settle at $0.43.
  • Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELDN jumped 17.4% to settle at $3.65. Eledon Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.69 per share.
  • Global Internet of People, Inc. SDH rose 17.3% to close at $1.97.
  • Zentek Ltd. ZTEK jumped 16.9% to settle at $2.14. The stock began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday following an uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets.
  • BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX rose 16.9% to close at $1.45.
  • a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA gained 16.7% to close at $4.13.
  • Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO rose 16.3% to settle at $8.00.
  • Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 16% to close at $35.72.
  • DXC Technology Company DXC surged 16% to settle at $34.16 despite worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also announced a contract extension for the London insurance market.
  • Profound Medical Corp. PROF gained 15.9% to close at $9.02.
  • Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT rose 15.8% to settle at $1.3662. Helius Medical Tech recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.15 per share.
  • Genius Group Limited GNS gained 15.7% to close at $7.80. Genius Group recently acquired E-Squared Education Enterprises, a South Africa-based school and vocational college.
  • VNET Group, Inc. VNET climbed 14.9% to close at $5.40. VNET recently reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rose 14.8% to settle at $94.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW rose 14.6% to close at $19.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Movado Group, Inc. MOV gained 14.3% to close at $36.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
  • Dollar General Corporation DG jumped 13.7% to close at $222.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and reiterated FY22 EPS guidance.
  • Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM rose 13.1% to close at $130.00 as the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 8.1% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, beating the consensus of $1.81 billion.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP jumped 12.8% to close at $6.86.
  • Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT rose 12.6% to close at $8.88 after the company announced a $40 million share repurchase program.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 12.5% to close at $0.3601. Roth Capital maintained First Wave BioPharma with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $9.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX rose 12.5% to close at $2.97. Immix Biopharma recently announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).
  • Trevena, Inc. TRVN rose 12.2% to settle at $0.2475.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 11.5% to close at $7.55.
  • Groupon, Inc. GRPN gained 10.9% to close at $15.49. Groupon’s 10% owner Pale Fire Capital Se acquired a total of 458,794 shares at an average price of $11.55.
  • Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC gained 10.7% to close at $1.0022. Benitec Biopharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.
  • Liquidia Corporation LQDA shares gained 10.4% to close at $4.03. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ rose 9.2% to settle at $3.91 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.
  • CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI gained 8.4% to close at $0.5203.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited SIG rose 8.1% to close at $60.99.
  • The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC gained 7.6% to close at $0.3175 after jumping 118% on Wednesday. Very Good Food Company increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.
  • Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 7.1% to close at $2.27. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Amyris with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $2.5.

 

Losers

  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares fell 68.3% to settle at $1.07 on Thursday after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.
  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares dipped 58.2% to close at $0.5770 on Thursday as the company reported Data Safety Monitoring Board update on U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) study of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in critical COVID-19.
  • Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dropped 36.6% to close at $3.39.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 31.1% to close at $2.57. MSP Recovery reaffirmed its sales guidance.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU declined 27.8% to close at $1.1050.
  • Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 24.8% to close at $7.89.
  • Nutanix, Inc. NTNX declined 23% to close at $16.50 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX fell 22.7% to settle at $7.88 as the company reported positive dose finding data in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and advanced NX-2127 to next phase of clinical development.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO dipped 22.4% to close at $1.11. Catalyst Biosciences recently announced it sold its complement portfolio for $60 million.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT dipped 19.8% to close at $0.1471 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
  • Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares fell 19.5% to close at $0.0741 after jumping 51% on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences recently said it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.
  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP shares fell 18% to close at $0.1951. Happiness Development Group shares jumped around 32% on Wednesday after the company reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO tumbled 17.3% to close at $0.43.
  • BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 16.8% to close at $0.4260.
  • Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG fell 16% to close at $2.37. Vinco Ventures’ board of directors announced the delay of the distribution date for the previously announced spin-off of Cryptyde, Inc. due to contractual and regulatory conditions.
  • AppTech Payments Corp. APCX fell 13.9% to close at $0.9990.
  • 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR declined 13.5% to settle at $0.90.
  • Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG fell 12.9% to close at $3.70.
  • Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 11.1% to close at $36.55 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Q&K International Group Limited QK dipped 8.1% to close at $0.9378.
  • The Kraft Heinz Company KHC fell 6.1% to close at $37.07 after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $40 to $34.
  • Snowflake Inc. SNOW fell 4.5% to close at $126.80 after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer DiscretionaryDepartment StoresMovers From YesterdayTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas