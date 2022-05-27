88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Creatd, Inc. CRTD shares jumped 58.5% to close at $1.28 on Thursday. Creatd’s board approved a rights offering of up to $40 million for 20 million shares at $2 per unit.

Apyx Medical Corporation APYX rose 51.9% to settle at $5.62 after the company received the FDA 510(k) clearance for use of renuvion cosmetic technology in dermal resurfacing procedures.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. PLAG gained 51.2% to close at $0.70. Planet Green recently reported a $4 million offering.

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares surged 41.1% to close at $3.33. SciSparc reported Ethics Committee approval to conduct a Phase IIb trial in Tourette Syndrome.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. GHSI climbed 37.5% to close at $0.2040. Guardion Health Sciences said its new Viactiv Omega Boost Gel Bites is now available for purchase on Amazon.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc TCBP shares jumped 37% to close at $0.87 after dipping 18% on Wednesday.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. HCTI shares climbed 31.8% to close at $0.8829 on Thursday. Healthcare Triangle recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.06 per share.

EBET, Inc. EBET gained 31.3% to settle at $3.44.

VIQ Solutions Inc. VQS surged 29.6% to close at $1.49.

OpGen, Inc. OPGN gained 27.2% to settle at $0.4802 as the company reported publication of results from major clinical study using unyvero hospitalized pneumonia panel in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS rose 25.7% to close at $8.11. Alpha Tau Medical reported R&D expenses for quarter ended march 31, 2022 of $5.2 million.

Quotient Limited QTNT gained 25.6% to settle at $0.3536.

Baozun Inc. BZUN climbed 25.5% to close at $9.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Talkspace, Inc. TALK gained 25.5% to settle at $1.33.

MOGU Inc. MOGU gained 25% to close at $2.20.

Modine Manufacturing Company MOD shares climbed 24.7% to settle at $10.85 as the company reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 12% year-on-year, to $574.4 million, beating the consensus of $538.02 million.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX jumped 24% to close at $2.07. GeoVax Labs recently announced a registered direct offering and a private placement at $1.65 per share and issued unregistered preferred investment options for a combined total of roughly $20 million.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH gained 23.1% to close at $0.5175. Aspira Womens Health recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.

Integra Resources Corp. ITRG climbed 22.3% to close at $1.15.

Zhihu Inc. ZH rose 22.1% to close at $1.66. Zhihu reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 55.4% year-on-year to $117.2 million, beating the consensus of $107.3 million.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE gained 22% to close at $0.8050.

Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR jumped 21.9% to close at $162.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and raised FY22 guidance.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM jumped 21.7% to settle at $28.02.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PTPI rose 21.6% to close at $0.8528.

Petros Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.01 per share.

Eargo, Inc. EAR gained 20.8% to close at $1.28.

Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA climbed 20.8% to settle at $3.14.

Standard BioTools Inc. LAB rose 20.2% to close at $2.02.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB jumped 20% to settle at $4.44. Hindenburg Research recently tweeted Enochian's founder and inventor of its scientific breakthroughs has been arrested in a murder for hire plot in California.

Insignia Systems, Inc. ISIG gained 19.4% to close at $9.43.

Macy's, Inc. M climbed 19.3% to settle at $22.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. EYES gained 19.1% to close at $2.12. Second Sight Medical Products Director Gregg Williams acquired a total of 222,598 shares at an average price of $1.97.

RumbleON, Inc. RMBL jumped 19% to close at $16.09.

Endo International plc ENDP gained 18.5% to close at $0.4709. Endo International recently initiated negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders regarding a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported.

QualTek Services Inc QTEK rose 18.3% to close at $1.68.

EZFill Holdings Inc. EZFL gained 18.3% to settle at $0.43.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELDN jumped 17.4% to settle at $3.65. Eledon Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.69 per share.

Global Internet of People, Inc. SDH rose 17.3% to close at $1.97.

Zentek Ltd. ZTEK jumped 16.9% to settle at $2.14. The stock began trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday following an uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets.

BioLineRx Ltd. BLRX rose 16.9% to close at $1.45.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. AKA gained 16.7% to close at $4.13.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO rose 16.3% to settle at $8.00.

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS gained 16% to close at $35.72.

DXC Technology Company DXC surged 16% to settle at $34.16 despite worse-than-expected Q4 results. The company also announced a contract extension for the London insurance market.

Profound Medical Corp. PROF gained 15.9% to close at $9.02.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. HSDT rose 15.8% to settle at $1.3662. Helius Medical Tech recently posted a Q1 loss of $1.15 per share.

Genius Group Limited GNS gained 15.7% to close at $7.80. Genius Group recently acquired E-Squared Education Enterprises, a South Africa-based school and vocational college.

VNET Group, Inc. VNET climbed 14.9% to close at $5.40. VNET recently reported Q1 earnings results.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA rose 14.8% to settle at $94.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. BBW rose 14.6% to close at $19.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Movado Group, Inc. MOV gained 14.3% to close at $36.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.

Dollar General Corporation DG jumped 13.7% to close at $222.13 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and reiterated FY22 EPS guidance.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM rose 13.1% to close at $130.00 as the company reported first-quarter revenue growth of 8.1% year-over-year to $1.89 billion, beating the consensus of $1.81 billion.

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP jumped 12.8% to close at $6.86.

Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT rose 12.6% to close at $8.88 after the company announced a $40 million share repurchase program.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI rose 12.5% to close at $0.3601. Roth Capital maintained First Wave BioPharma with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $9.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. IMMX rose 12.5% to close at $2.97. Immix Biopharma recently announced positive interim data from an animal study in Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS).

Trevena, Inc. TRVN rose 12.2% to settle at $0.2475.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX gained 11.5% to close at $7.55.

Groupon, Inc. GRPN gained 10.9% to close at $15.49. Groupon's 10% owner Pale Fire Capital Se acquired a total of 458,794 shares at an average price of $11.55.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC gained 10.7% to close at $1.0022. Benitec Biopharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.40 per share.

Liquidia Corporation LQDA shares gained 10.4% to close at $4.03. Liquidia Technologies recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.

iQIYI, Inc. IQ rose 9.2% to settle at $3.91 after reporting upbeat Q1 earnings.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CASI gained 8.4% to close at $0.5203.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG rose 8.1% to close at $60.99.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC gained 7.6% to close at $0.3175 after jumping 118% on Wednesday. Very Good Food Company increased retail distribution across Canada with Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Amyris, Inc. AMRS rose 7.1% to close at $2.27. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Amyris with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $2.5. Losers Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL shares fell 68.3% to settle at $1.07 on Thursday after announcing new FDA request for experimental narcolepsy drug.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP shares dipped 58.2% to close at $0.5770 on Thursday as the company reported Data Safety Monitoring Board update on U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) study of ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in critical COVID-19.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA dropped 36.6% to close at $3.39.

MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR fell 31.1% to close at $2.57. MSP Recovery reaffirmed its sales guidance.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited CLEU declined 27.8% to close at $1.1050.

Bright Green Corporation BGXX fell 24.8% to close at $7.89.

Nutanix, Inc. NTNX declined 23% to close at $16.50 after the company issued Q4 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. NRIX fell 22.7% to settle at $7.88 as the company reported positive dose finding data in chronic lymphocytic leukemia and advanced NX-2127 to next phase of clinical development.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. CBIO dipped 22.4% to close at $1.11. Catalyst Biosciences recently announced it sold its complement portfolio for $60 million.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT dipped 19.8% to close at $0.1471 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA shares fell 19.5% to close at $0.0741 after jumping 51% on Wednesday. Genocea Biosciences recently said it is winding down operations and delisting from NASDAQ.

Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP shares fell 18% to close at $0.1951. Happiness Development Group shares jumped around 32% on Wednesday after the company reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO tumbled 17.3% to close at $0.43.

BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 16.8% to close at $0.4260.



fell 16% to close at $2.37. Vinco Ventures’ board of directors announced the delay of the distribution date for the previously announced spin-off of Cryptyde, Inc. due to contractual and regulatory conditions. AppTech Payments Corp. APCX fell 13.9% to close at $0.9990.

fell 13.9% to close at $0.9990. 36Kr Holdings Inc. KRKR declined 13.5% to settle at $0.90.

declined 13.5% to settle at $0.90. Brenmiller Energy Ltd BNRG fell 12.9% to close at $3.70.

fell 12.9% to close at $3.70. Viasat, Inc. VSAT fell 11.1% to close at $36.55 following downbeat quarterly sales.

fell 11.1% to close at $36.55 following downbeat quarterly sales. Q&K International Group Limited QK dipped 8.1% to close at $0.9378.

dipped 8.1% to close at $0.9378. The Kraft Heinz Company KHC fell 6.1% to close at $37.07 after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $40 to $34.

fell 6.1% to close at $37.07 after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $40 to $34. Snowflake Inc. SNOW fell 4.5% to close at $126.80 after the company reported financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

