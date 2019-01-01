ñol

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.56 - 17.33
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 58K
Mkt Cap50.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.34
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float5.9M

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG), Quotes and News Summary

Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd is an Israel based company. It provides sustainable energy solutions to the distributed generation market. It is engaged in the designing, building and operating solar power plants in Spain and in US.
Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-15
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.230
REV20.000K

Brenmiller Energy Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Brenmiller Energy's (BNRG) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Brenmiller Energy.

Q
What is the target price for Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Brenmiller Energy

Q
Current Stock Price for Brenmiller Energy (BNRG)?
A

The stock price for Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) is $3.6601 last updated August 2, 2022, 7:14 PM UTC.

Q
Does Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Brenmiller Energy.

Q
When is Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) reporting earnings?
A

Brenmiller Energy’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Monday, August 15, 2022.

Q
Is Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Brenmiller Energy.

Q
What sector and industry does Brenmiller Energy (BNRG) operate in?
A

Brenmiller Energy is in the Utilities sector and Utilities—Renewable industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.