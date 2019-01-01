Zentek Ltd is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment.?It is focused on commercializing ZENGuard, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19,?and the potential to use?similar?compounds?as pharmaceutical products?against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.