There is no Press for this Ticker
Zentek Ltd is an IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment.?It is focused on commercializing ZENGuard, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19,?and the potential to use?similar?compounds?as pharmaceutical products?against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.
Read More

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zentek Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Zentek (ZTEK) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Zentek (NASDAQ: ZTEK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Zentek's (ZTEK) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Zentek.

Q
What is the target price for Zentek (ZTEK) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Zentek

Q
Current Stock Price for Zentek (ZTEK)?
A

The stock price for Zentek (NASDAQ: ZTEK) is $2.72 last updated Tue Mar 22 2022 19:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Zentek (ZTEK) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zentek.

Q
When is Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) reporting earnings?
A

Zentek does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Zentek (ZTEK) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Zentek.

Q
What sector and industry does Zentek (ZTEK) operate in?
A

Zentek is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.