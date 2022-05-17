Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season: Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. The first quarter of 2022 was a brutal quarter for the S&P 500, and investors were likely interested in what top managers were buying and selling heading into the second quarter.

Google parent Alphabet has the attention of fund managers, with Tepper and Loeb selling and Soros and Klarman buying.

Occidental Petroleum and other energy stocks were also popular trades among fund managers as energy prices soared. Tepper and Icahn sold Occidental shares, while Buffett aggressively increased his stake.

Buffett was buying energy and financial sector stocks in an environment of elevated inflation and rising interest rates.

Several fund managers traded ETFs to play particular themes. Einhorn bought the GLD ETF to hedge against inflation, while Tepper took some profits on the red-hot energy sector by selling the XLE fund.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Southwestern Energy Company SWN

Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD

Weatherford International plc WFRD

Kyndryl Holdings Inc KD

SPDR Gold Trust GLD

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Jack in the Box Inc. JACK

Twitter Inc TWTR

GoPro Inc GPRO

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Uber Technologies Inc UBER

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS

General Motors Company GM

D R Horton Inc DHI

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE

Meta Platforms Inc FB

Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL

Dan Loeb's Third Point

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

CSX Corporation CSX

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL

Upstart Holdings Inc UPST

Microsoft Corporation MSFT

Walt Disney Co DIS

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Zendesk Inc ZEN

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Macy's Inc M

Mercury Systems Inc MRCY

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

Encompass Health Corp EHC

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings LH

TreeHouse Foods Inc. THS

Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Humana Inc HUM

Mercury Systems Inc MRCY

Kohl's Corporation KSS

LivePerson, Inc. LPSN

Godaddy Inc GDDY

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Huntsman Corporation HUN

Corteva Inc CTVA

Cerner Corporation CERN

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Chevron Corporation CVX

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY

Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI

HP Inc HPQ

Citigroup Inc C

Paramount Global PARA

Celanese Corporation CE

McKesson Corporation MCK

Markel Corporation MKL

Ally Financial Inc ALLY

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Cerner Corporation CERN

Zynga Inc ZNGA

Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL

Nike Inc NKE

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Liberty Broadband LBRDK

Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

General Motors Company GM

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Icahn Enterprises LP IEP

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF

Xerox Holdings Corp XRX

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG

Newell Brands Inc NWL

Delek US Holdings Inc DK

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Netflix Inc NFLX

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:

Hilton Hotels Corporation HLT

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ

Lowe's Companies Inc LOW

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group

Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:

Encompass Health Corp EHC

Fiserv Inc FISV

Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL

Dropbox Inc DBX

Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions: