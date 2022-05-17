Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.
Takeaways From 13F Season: Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. The first quarter of 2022 was a brutal quarter for the S&P 500, and investors were likely interested in what top managers were buying and selling heading into the second quarter.
- Google parent Alphabet has the attention of fund managers, with Tepper and Loeb selling and Soros and Klarman buying.
- Occidental Petroleum and other energy stocks were also popular trades among fund managers as energy prices soared. Tepper and Icahn sold Occidental shares, while Buffett aggressively increased his stake.
- Buffett was buying energy and financial sector stocks in an environment of elevated inflation and rising interest rates.
- Several fund managers traded ETFs to play particular themes. Einhorn bought the GLD ETF to hedge against inflation, while Tepper took some profits on the red-hot energy sector by selling the XLE fund.
Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.
David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Southwestern Energy Company SWN
- Warner Bros Discovery Inc WBD
- Weatherford International plc WFRD
- Kyndryl Holdings Inc KD
- SPDR Gold Trust GLD
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Jack in the Box Inc. JACK
- Twitter Inc TWTR
- GoPro Inc GPRO
David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Uber Technologies Inc UBER
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- T-Mobile Us Inc TMUS
- General Motors Company GM
- D R Horton Inc DHI
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY
- Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE
- Meta Platforms Inc FB
- Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL
Dan Loeb's Third Point
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- CSX Corporation CSX
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN
- Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL
- Upstart Holdings Inc UPST
- Microsoft Corporation MSFT
- Walt Disney Co DIS
Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Zendesk Inc ZEN
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Macy's Inc M
- Mercury Systems Inc MRCY
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN
- SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY
- Encompass Health Corp EHC
- Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings LH
- TreeHouse Foods Inc. THS
Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Humana Inc HUM
- Mercury Systems Inc MRCY
- Kohl's Corporation KSS
- LivePerson, Inc. LPSN
- Godaddy Inc GDDY
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Huntsman Corporation HUN
- Corteva Inc CTVA
- Cerner Corporation CERN
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Chevron Corporation CVX
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI
- HP Inc HPQ
- Citigroup Inc C
- Paramount Global PARA
- Celanese Corporation CE
- McKesson Corporation MCK
- Markel Corporation MKL
- Ally Financial Inc ALLY
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Verizon Communications Inc. VZ
George Soros’ Soros Fund Management
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Cerner Corporation CERN
- Zynga Inc ZNGA
- Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL
- Nike Inc NKE
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Liberty Broadband LBRDK
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. ATVI
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN
- General Motors Company GM
Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Icahn Enterprises LP IEP
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF
- Xerox Holdings Corp XRX
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG
- Newell Brands Inc NWL
- Delek US Holdings Inc DK
Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Netflix Inc NFLX
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Hilton Hotels Corporation HLT
- Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ
- Lowe's Companies Inc LOW
- Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR
Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group
Notable Q1 Buys/Increases:
- Encompass Health Corp EHC
- Fiserv Inc FISV
- Alphabet, Inc. GOOG GOOGL
- Dropbox Inc DBX
Notable Q1 Sells/Reductions:
- Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd PSTH
- NortonLifeLock Inc NLOK
- Meta Platforms Inc FB
- Intel Corporation INTC
